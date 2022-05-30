"Mike hitting lasers with a toy bat", "He’s got my All-Star vote as starting pitching" - Fans are in stitches after Mike Trout shares a sneak-peek of a baseball session with his son, Jessa Trout leaves a comment

Mike Trout took to Instagram to post a short video of himself and his son, Beckham Aaron Trout, playing baseball at home. In the clip, Mike takes a low batting stance with a mini-baseball bat while his son pitched. After Mike hit the ball, he flipped the ball on his son. OMG! It was hilarious. Besides, Mike's pet dog was also present in the video and waited for the All-Star to hit the ball so that he could grab the ball and chew it. The adorable video on Instagram garnered over 100,000 likes.
"Little early morning grind session." -@Mike Trout
Jessa Tara Trout, Mike Trout's wife, also left a comment on the video about Mike's bat flip.
Jessa commented, "The bat flip tho."
Jessa Trout also reshared Mike's Instagram post on her Instagram story some hours later.
"I clearly lost the battle of no ball in the house." - Jessa Trout
Aaron Trout, Mike and Jessa Trout's son, was born on July 30, 2020.
"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍 Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in." - @Mike Trout
Despite his hectic MLB schedule, Mike makes sure to spend quality time with his son. Involving Aaron and giving him a taste of the game in a fun way can help him develop an interest in baseball.
Fans are in stitches after Mike Trout shared the video on Instagram
The moment Mike Trout uploaded the video with his son Aaron on Instagram, it caused a stir.
Jomboy Media commented about Aaron's pitching and wrote, "Pitch was gross too."
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Archie Bradley commented, "Can’t throw it there B, I’ll talk to him."
One of the IG users named as Bailey Allen commented, "Just bat flipped on his son."
Another IG user named, Joseph Hollywood said, "Mike hitting lasers with a toy bat."
Colton Meyer says, "He’s got my all star vote as starting pitching! The hitter needs some work if he wants to make it the bigs."
MLB fans are used to seeing Mike Trout in action on-field, but it is refreshing to see Trout being a hands-on dad and getting Aaron involved in baseball for a change. Kudos!