Mike Moustakas: Top 3 destinations for the Reds infielder after DFA

Veteran Mike Moustakas was waived by the Cincinnati Reds before the start of the weekend, opening a new roster spot for catcher Curt Casali. After being signed by the Reds to a franchise-record four-year, $64 million deal in 2020, Moustakas proved to be a gigantic bust for the team as they made an all-in-push for contention.

Cincinnati will now have to pay the entirety of the $22M still owed to the veteran, as Moustakas will now need to find a new team for the 2023 campaign. While the timing of the move came as a bit of a surprise, it was not entirely shocking as the veteran struggled mightily through his three seasons with the Reds, totaling -1.8 WAR (wins above replacement).

Last season, Mike Moustakas struggled through 78 games with the Reds, hitting a paltry .214 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. While he has struggled in recent years, he should be able to find a team willing to gamble on the veteran left-handed bat, even if it's for a one-year prove it deal.

1. Mike Moustakas and the Chicago White Sox

With the departure of former MVP Jose Abreu, the Chicago White Sox might be on the market for a left-handed batter. The club have Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets as the only true left-handed batters on the roster, meaning Moustakas may be able to land himself a role with the South Siders.

Even though the team has several switch-hitters on their roster, including veterans Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada, Mike Moustakas could fit nicely with the White Sox, who still consider themselves contenders in the American League Central.

2. Kansas City Royals

If the 2023 campaign ends up being the final one of his career, a reunion with the Kansas City Royals would be a fitting end to his 12-year MLB career. Throughout his 8.5 seasons with the Royals, Mike Moustakas hit 139 home runs and 441 RBIs, winning the 2015 World Series with the club. Two of his three All-Star seasons also came with Kansas City.

"THE ROYALS HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO BRING BACK MICHAEL MOUSTAKAS AND ERIC HOSMER FOR THE LEAGUE VETERAN MINIMUM" - Zach Hilker

3. Tampa Bay Rays

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Tampa Bay Rays, as the club's only major move came with the signing of Zach Eflin. Moustakas could be an intriguing and cheap addition to the club. While he has struggled in recent years, he could provide the Rays with a left-handed power hitter, as Tampa Bay finished last season 25th in team home runs in 2022.

If both parties come to an agreement, Moustakas could find himself part of a platoon with the likes of Harold Ramirez, Isaac Parede and Taylor Walls.

