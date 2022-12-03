Zach Eflin signs with Tampa Bay: How will the most expensive free agent signing in Rays history bolster their rotation?

The Tampa Bay Rays have gone all-in to sign pitcher Zach Eflin. Eflin, formerly of the Philadelphia Phillies, represents the most expensive free agent signing for the Rays in the history of their franchise.

The Rays are looking to bolster their defense, and that starts with improving their already very reliable pitching corps. In 2022, the Rays had the third-best ERA in the league among starters - 3.45.

RHP Zach Eflin has reportedly agreed to the largest Free Agent contract in Rays franchise history!

"RHP Zach Eflin has reportedly agreed to the largest Free Agent contract in Rays franchise history!" - @ MLB Network

Playing in one of baseball's most unforgiving divisions means that the pitching can never really be good enough. Rays starters have to stave off big bats like Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Anthony Rizzo on a regular basis.

That is where former first-round draft pick Zach Eflin comes in. Eflin began pitching for the Phillies in 2016. Over that time, he has picked up a record of 36-45 with a career ERA of 4.49.

Some may look at those numbers and see an average starter, however, the Tampa Bay Rays obviously see a pitcher worth $13.3 million per season.

That is what the Rays have reportedly agreed to pay Eflin. On December 2nd, 2022 Eflin and the Rays agreed to a 3-year deal worth $40 million. This beat the previous Rays franchise record when they signed Wilson Alvarez to a 5-year deal worth $35 million in 1997.

For the Tampa Bay Rays, this is a brash move. Zach Eflin was paid $5.7 by the Phillies in 2022 by virtue of a contract that included a $15 million player option for 2023.

Never forget who was on the mound when the Phillies got back in the Postseason. Thank You, Zach Eflin

"Never forget who was on the mound when the Phillies got back in the Postseason. Thank you, Zach Eflin!" - @ Jason Lever

On November 7th, Eflin declined the player option that was extended by the Phillies, effectively making him a free agent. Eflin will find himself in a rotation with some of the best pitchers in the league, including Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs.

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to be competetive again in 2023 with Zach Eflin

The Rays were the 2021 AL East division champions. In 2020, they made it all the way to the World Series, eventually losing to Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is a team with great pitching and solid hitting. Rays fans will be hoping that this expensive addition is worth every penny as they have their eyes set on glory in 2023.

