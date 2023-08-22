Mike Trout Injury Update: Angels Superstar makes return to lineup after missing over a month

The Los Angeles Angels have struggled with superstar Mike Trout being on the IL. The slugger has been sidelined since July 3rd with a fractured left hamate bone, putting all the pressure on Shohei Ohtani to carry the squad forward.

Ohtani will have a bit of a lighter load now, as Trout has been activated from the injured list. He is coming back a week earlier than most expected. Many believed he would be out for eight weeks, and his return Tuesday marks seven weeks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Angels will square off against the Cincinnati Reds for Mike Trout's first game back. He will be hitting second in the lineup and manning centerfield. He is expected to face Graham Ashcraft, who will start for Cincinnati on the mound.

Expand Tweet

Trout is not one hundred percent, but he feels good enough to return. With a little over a month left in the regular season, he felt there was no better time to return than now.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have some work to do

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are 61-64, fourth in the American League East. They are 11 games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the division, and the season is not getting any shorter.

Fortunately, there are three wild card spots for each league. The Seattle Mariners hold on to the final AL Wild Card spot. They hold a nine-game lead over the Angels and do not look to be slowing down soon. Julio Rodrguez has Seattle playing like their hair is on fire.

Mike Trout and the Angels need to take advantage of the next few series they have. They start a series with the Cincinnati Reds, who have slowed down after Elly De La Cruz's emergence. After that, they take on the New York Mets, who have flipped their team at the trade deadline.