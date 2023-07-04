Create

Mike Trout Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Angels superstar placed on IL

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 04, 2023 19:04 GMT
Mike Trout hurt his wrist last night against the San Diego Padres. In the 8th inning of a 10-3 loss, he fouled off a pitch and immediately shook his hand in pain. He eventually had to be taken out of the game and underwent X-Rays.

Those X-Rays bore bad news for the Los Angeles Angels superstar. The outfielder was diagnosed with a left hamate fracture. Those typically do not heal quickly. The hope was that Trout could use the All-Star break to his advantage, but he'll be out well beyond that.

Mike Trout has a left hamate fracture. That injury is typically 4-8 weeks.More to come.

The normal recovery time is one or two months, so Trout could be on the shelf for a long time.

When could Mike Trout return?

Mike Trout fractured his left hamate, which essentially means he broke his wrist. That always has a lengthy time on the shelf. The four-week timeline noted by reporter Jeff Fletcher is the best case scenario.

In all likelihood, Trout will be back in no sooner than two months. It could be even longer than that as well.

These injuries are tough to deal with. Additionally, when he is eventually cleared for baseball activities, the strength in his wrist will have been sapped by the injury, so he may not be the same player upon returning.

