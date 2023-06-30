Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout acknowledged he has a part to play in trying to keep impending free agent Shohei Ohtani with the team past this season.

On the Foul Territory podcast, Trout said the Angels breaking their nine-season playoff drought will go a long way towards keeping Ohtani with the organization this winter. He said on the podcast:

"The biggest thing to keep him here is to get to the playoffs."

Mike Trout also understands his role as the figurehead of the LA Angels for much of his 13-year MLB career also comes into play when looking to retain Ohtani. He said:

"I'm going to do everything I can to make him stay."

However, it may be Mike Trout's stratospheric contract that may make it highly difficult to keep Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout is signed through 2030 on a 12-year, $426.5 million contract. His 2023 salary of $38.571 million is the fifth-highest in the league this season.

His high price tag is also coming with diminishing returns as the lifetime Angel approaches his 32nd birthday.

Trout, who boasts a career WAR of 85.1, has a WAR of just 2.7 this season. He is currently on pace for the lowest batting average since his rookie season of 2011, hitting .260 through the first 77 games of 2023. He has logged 17 home runs and 42 RBIs this season as well.

However, the biggest problem for the Los Angeles Angels payroll in retaining Shohei Ohtani is not Mike Trout, but third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Rendon, oft-injured and woefully underperforming, is currently in the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million free-agent contract he signed with the Angels prior to the 2020 season. Rendon's $38.571 million salary this year surpasses Trout's and is the fourth-largest in the league for 2023.

Shohei Ohtani expected to earn the biggest contract in MLB history

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2023.

Ohtani is the current favorite to win the American League Most Valuable Player award for the second time this season. Heading into the weekend, he is leading the majors with 29 homers and 66 RBIs while sporting a 3.02 ERA in 16 starts on the mound.

Though he has remained mute on his plans after 2023, it has been widely reported Ohtani will command the largest contract in MLB history. Figures of $500 to $600 million have been widely speculated for the superstar pitcher/hitter.

