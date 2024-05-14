Mike Trout Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for former MVP as Angels flounder again

Mike Trout is injured, nursing a torn meniscus which required surgery. He will be out for a while, and in the meantime, the Los Angeles Angels aren't playing very well. By the time Trout is eligible to play, it's likely that the season will already be over for the team. If that's the case, they might need to think about doing what no one in the organization, including the player himself, wants: trading Mike Trout.

He has expressed a desire to win in LA, but it just isn't happening. Even though he's become injury-prone in the last few years, he's still one of baseball's best players. His early-season form proved as much. Here's where he might go if the Angels decide to call it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 Mike Trout landing spots if Angels choose to trade him

#1) Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are among the best teams in the AL Central, which has been surprisingly competitive this year. They have the 18th-best center field depth chart per Fangraphs, and that's one of the main weaknesses they have.

They are usually not the team to swing a trade like this unless they're selling off a player they don't want to pay later, but they have a good team that could be special with Mike Trout involved.

#2) Seattle Mariners

The Mariners currently lead the AL West. They're not far and away ahead, but they're the team to beat right now. They are doing so largely off the strength of a dominant pitching rotation because their offense has lacked some punch in 2024. By adding one of the premier hitters in the sport alongside Julio Rodriguez, they would fix that problem and cement themselves as the top dog in the division.

#3) Atlanta Braves

The Angels might trade Mike Trout at some point

The Braves have very few weak spots in their lineup, but the outfield depth hasn't been great. Neither Jarred Kellenic nor Adam Duvall have been particularly good (0.2 fWAR combined), so the third outfield spot could be something the Braves look to address.

By bringing in Mike Trout, they would arguably become the team to beat in the National League and give themselves a fantastic shot at winning another World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback