Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 7th, 2022 | MLB 2022

In one of the more exciting Opening Day matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers will travel to historic Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. This National League Central rivalry is just the first of many games these teams will play against each other during the 2022 MLB regular season. After winning the division in 2021, the Milwaukee Brewers are once again the favorites, but the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds both have a chance to dethrone the Brewers in 2022.

The defending NL Central champions will be without Pedro Severino, who was expected to be their starting catcher, for the first 80 games of the regular season following a suspension for violating the MLB's banned substance policy. In his place, Omar Narvaez will have a chance to step up and prove himself as a starting player in the big leagues.

The Chicago Cubs have a very exciting player making his MLB debut on April 7, outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Seiya Suzuki had a great Spring Training with a batting average of .235 and two home runs in just seven games.

Seiya Suzuki is more than ready for Opening Day 2022, as tweeted by Bleacher Report.

Seiya Suzuki was signed to a large contract. If the team hopes to dethrone the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, he will have to live up to that deal.

Milwaukee Brewers Injury Report

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming into 2022 with a relatively healthy roster, though they will be missing Luis Urias from their starting lineup to start the season. Having been placed on the 10-day injury list, Luis Urias is expected back in mid-April, bringing the team to full strength.

Player Name Status Reason Luis Urías Out Left Quad injury Justin Topa Out Elbow injury

Right-handed pitcher Justin Topa injured his elbow during Spring Training and is expected to return to the rotation mid-season.

Chicago Cubs Injury Report

The Chicago Cubs will be without two players who were projected to make the starting lineup on Opening Day. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons is currently day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Player Name Status Reason Wade Miley Out Left Elbow Inflammation Andrelton Simmons Out Shoulder Injury

Veteran pitcher Wade Miley will also miss the start of the season, being shut down for 10 days with inflammation in his left elbow.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: Predicted Batting Orders

The star-studded Brewers lineup headlined by Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe will look to start the season with an explosive Opening Day in Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers

2B - Kolten Wong OF - Lorenzo Cain OF - Christian Yelich DH - Andrew McCutchen SS - Willy Adames 1B - Rowdy Tellez OF - Hunter Renfroe C - Omar Narvaez 3B - Jace Peterson

The highly anticipated MLB debut of Seiya Suzuki will be must-see TV, as the world hopes the phenom lives up to his lofty expectations.

Chicago Cubs

DH - Rafael Ortega 2B - Nick Madrigal C - Willson Contreras OF - Ian Happ 1B - Frank Schwindel OF - Seiya Suzuki OF - Jason Heyward 3B - Patrick Wisdom SS - Nico Hoerner

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Predicted Starting Pitchers Rotations

The season opener between these two teams will be a pitching duel.

Milwaukee Brewers

All-Star and reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes will be starting on Opening Day at Wrigley Field. Adam McClavey was the first to report Corbin Burnes would be starting on Opening Day.

Coming off the best season of his career with an ERA of 2.43, Corbin Burnes looks to pick up where he left off and contend for the title of best pitcher in the National League.

Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks will be taking the mound against the NL Central champions on Opening Day. Having spent eight years in the Windy City, Kyle Hendricks had a down year in 2021, giving up a league-high 200 hits in his 32 games played. Expect him to have a short leash in this game if things start poorly.

Every team wants to start the season with a big win to get the fans excited and filled with hope. These NL Central rivals will come out swinging on April 7.

