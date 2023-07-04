In the book "American Icon: The Fall of Roger Clemens and the Rise of Steroids in America's Pastime," the affair between Roger Clemens and Mindy McCready is highlighted as one of the most notorious phases in the life of the Boston Red Sox icon. The affair came to public knowledge in 2008, causing a significant stir in the media and among baseball fans.

According to the book, Gayle Inge, Mindy McCready's mother, had already expressed her concerns about the potential consequences of her daughter's relationship with Clemens long before it became headline news. Inge, aware of Clemens' marital status, had warned her daughter about the possible ramifications of being involved with a married man.

Here is an excerpt from the 2009 book, American Icon: The Fall of Roger Clemens and the Rise of Steroids in America's Pastime:

The relationship between Clemens and McCready began when McCready was a teenager and still a rising star in the music industry. At the time, Clemens was married, and already a father of two.

When their affair became public knowledge in 2008, there were concerns about the appropriateness of their relationship since the duo had a large age gap. While McCready confirmed the relationship, Clemens denied any sexual involvement with her and maintained that their relationship was purely platonic.

However, as for Clemens, the affair tarnished his once-sterling reputation and thrust him into a maelstrom of controversy. Already under scrutiny for his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs, the affair added fuel to the fire and further marred his legacy in the world of baseball.

Despite his remarkable on-field MLB achievements, Clemens continues to be remembered for both the affair and the subsequent legal battles surrounding his alleged steroid use.

Roger Clemens released half-hearted statements on Mindy McCready's untimely death

Tragically, Mindy McCready struggled with personal issues and substance abuse problems throughout her life. She died untimely at the age of 37. Former Boston Red Sox star, Clemens who had a well-documented personal relationship with McCready fell short of the heartfelt sentiments expected during such a somber moment.

"Yes, that is sad news. I had heard over time that she was trying to get peace and direction in her life," Roger's statement read. The few times that I had met her and her manager/agent they were extremely nice."

Clemens' response to her passing was met with criticism and disappointment for a lackluster expression of condolences by the public.

