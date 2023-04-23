The Minnesota Twins have started the season well. They hold an 11-10 record, first in the American League Central division. They're one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, who seem to be the only two competitive teams in the division at the moment.

The Twins have hit a wall in their series against the Washington Nationals. They lost the series opener 3-2 on Friday and dropped the second game of the three-game series on Saturday, 10-4.

The Nationals rattled Pablo Lopez on the mound early. He went four innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks. This isn't the start he had hoped for, a day removed from signing a four-year, $73.5 million extension.

On the offensive side, Minnesota couldn't get the timely hits they needed. They had nine hits as a team and went 2-9 with runners in scoring position. The team will have to shake off the two losses and get ready for the series finale on Sunday.

"This is not a serious team lol," one fan tweeted.

"This is sad. Thought with the Yankees series, we may be a contender. Obviously, nothing has changed. Same Ole Twinkies," another fan tweeted.

Minnesota Twins fans are starting to lose faith in their team. It's not easy to stay confident after watching their team struggle against a competitor expected to lose close to 100 games this season.

The Twins will have to figure it out soon. They host the New York Yankees on Monday for a three-game series. It won't be a fun series for Minnesota if they play like they have the last two days.

The Minnesota Twins need Byron Buxton to stay healthy this season

Washington Nationals v Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have always seemed like a team that could go far if they could just stay healthy. Take All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton, for example. He's played eight full seasons in Minnesota and has only played over 100 games once in his career.

His frequent trips to the IL have been a real killer for the team over the last few years. He's one of the most exciting outfielders in the entire league when he's healthy, and he means a lot to the team. He'll need to stay healthy all season for the Twins to live up to expectations.

The Twins have what it takes to take the division this season. They have a talented pitching staff and a lineup that can hit 1-9. Under Carlos Correa's leadership, this could be their year.

