Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is going to be a father, all over again.

Four days ago, his wife, Allie took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their twin baby boys in September 2023.

It was one of the sweetest Instagram pregnancy updates where Rocco and Allie's daughter, Louisa, held a panel of ultrasound images. Mrs. Baldelli captioned the adorable social-media post writing:

“Two babies”…..she’s right! BOY TWINS is due in September. 🤍🙃🤍🙃"

For Allie, the sudden jump from one to three will undoubtedly be EPIC.

Rocco Baldelli and Allie Baldelli had their first child in 2021

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife, Allie dated for 11 years. They got engaged in 2019 at Yosemite National Park, and married in July 2021.

Interestingly, the pair tied the knot while Mrs. Baldelli was already expecting a baby girl.

"We've been together a long time," Baldelli said as reported by Aaron Gleeman who handles the Twins' coverage. "So, I probably should have been on this and gotten this done a little while ago."

"After over 10 years together, 2 years engaged, and a babe on the way….we snuck away and made it official! just us + bowie. I’m obsessed with our little family and my heart is so full 🤍 7/13/21." - Allie Baldelli

Rocco and Allie's first child arrived in September 2021.

"Our sweet Louie is here 🌞 louisa sunny Baldelli was born on 9/6, the happiest day of our lives. we are so in love and big sister bowie wants to be close by at all times. 💛 - Allie Baldelli

Therefore, little Louisa will turn two when her twin brothers arrive this September!

