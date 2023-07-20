Minor league pioneer John Dittrich passes away at 73, cause of death unkown

John Dittrich was as well-known as you can get in the world of Minor League Baseball. The 73-year old passed away peacefully on July 19, his family has announced.

Dittrich, a native of Texas, got into baseball young. Although he never found very much success as a player, his role as a minor league executive and subsequent expansion team owner made him a household name in the MiLB.

He first began to become known in baseball circles after joining the front office of the Columbus Mudcats, based in Columbus, Georgia. After the team moved to North Carolina in 1990, Columbus' class dropped from Double-A to Class-A.

"It's always a terrible day when we need to report on the passing of a baseball lifer: Longtime front-office exec and personal friend John Dittrich passed away today. He was 73." - Ballpark Digest

Instead of folowing the team to North Carolina, Dittrich stayed in Columbus. The team rebranded as the Columbus Indians, and switched their MLB affiliation to the Cleveland Indians. Previously, the Mudcats were affiliated with the Houston Astros.

In 1992, the team changed their name to the Colmbus RedStixx, and John Dittrich remained as their general manager. In 1994, the team finished with a record of 87-51. Although they were first in their division, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs.

He is credited with strong community ethics, and a strong desire to get the community involved in baseball. Under his management, ticket sales spiked, financing a refurbishment job at Golden Park in Columbus. The work was so well done that it was used as a venue for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.

In 1996, Dittrich moved north to launch the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in North Dakota. Still considered as one of the USA's most successful independent teams, the club produced several MLB names, including Chris Coste, who won the 2008 World Series as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to reports, John Dittrich had been dealing mobility issues since a spinal bleed in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lois, and children, Robbie, Jenny and Jamey. He passed away at his home in Arizona. Several of his counterparts took to Twitter to offer their condolences and honor the man.

Peter M. Caliendo @PeterCaliendo John Dittrich my great friend, mentor and a legend in the game of baseball passed this morning. Heartbroken, will miss him so much, God bless and condolences to Lois his wife and family. John helped me so much in the game, will miss you, my friend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Rc2TAoBrUD

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @FMRedHawks The RedHawks are saddened to learn of the passing of John Dittrich, the first GM of the team. He was instrumental in helping start this franchise in 1996. All of the RedHawks family’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Caleb 🐀 @DJBrohawk John Dittrich passed away today. Gave me my first (and only) broadcasting opportunity as the voice of the Pulaski Mariners for a summer while he filled in as GM



He’s not a household name but I bet many people in MiLB know who he is. He was a baseball lifer and awesome person!

John Dittrich was an unsung hero of baseball

Just because Dittrich never made it to manage the New York Yankees, his legacy will always be remembered and appreciated by those around him. A true pioneer of the minor leagues, baseball will always need men like him.

