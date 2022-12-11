MLB 2022-23: Top 5 MLB free agents who are still available 

The 2022-2023 MLB offseason has given fans plenty to observe and discuss. From Justin Verlander to Aaron Judge, some of the biggest names have made commitments regarding where they will play in 2023.

However, there remains a relatively large pool of skilled players who are still free agents. Today, we will be counting down the top 5 MLB free agents who are still out on the open market.

MLB players who are still free agents in December 2022

1. J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

After the departure of star infielder Xander Bogaerts, the Boston Red Sox were hoping not to lose too much offense. Unfortunately, JD Martinez is departing as well. Martinez has been one of the best hitters the Red Sox have had in recent years. In 2018, he hit a league-best 130 RBIs with the Red Sox in his first season with them.

His offensive productivity has gone down in recent years, though he is still a potent threat. Last season, Martinez hit .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. At 35, Martinez is a free agent this offseason.

2. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

2022 was not the best year for shortstop Carlos Correa. The former Rookie of the Year Award winner for the Houston Astros declined to re-sign with the team last season, instead opting for a 3-year, $105 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB Rumors & News @mlbrums The #Mets want to win now. Getting Shohei next season doesn’t impact the now. Carlos Correa short term should be next if possible. The #Mets want to win now. Getting Shohei next season doesn’t impact the now. Carlos Correa short term should be next if possible.

"The @Mets want to win now. Getting Shohei next season doesn’t impact the now. Carlos Correa short term should be next if possible." - via MLB Rumors and News

However, Correa will not last long in his new home. Despite hitting 22 home runs and collecting 64 RBIs for the Twins in 2022, Correa opted out of his contract after the 2022 season, making him a free agent. To make matters worse, Jeremy Pena was made his replacement at shortstop in Houston and was named World Series MVP after Correa's former team captured the Fall Classic this season.

3. Yuli Gurriel Jr., Houston Astros

The arrival of Jose Abreu in Houston puts Gurriel's position at first base with the Astros into question. Gurriel has been the dutiful Astros first baseman over the past 7 years, during which time he has hit 94 home runs and nearly 500 RBIs.

Ben Silver @BenHSilver Astros still have interest in Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley, per Dusty Baker at the Winter Meetings. Astros still have interest in Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley, per Dusty Baker at the Winter Meetings. https://t.co/dCqyEZf9Bc

"Astros still have interest in Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley, per Dusty Baker at the Winter Meetings." - @ Ben Silver

Upon the expiration of his contract this year, Gurriel became an MLB free agent. His production has gone down drastically this season, hitting only 8 home runs, a career-worst full season of play. However, Gurriel has proven supreme fielding and hitting ability, making him a hot free agent for any MLB team.

4. Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox ranked 25th out of 30 teams with a 2022 cumulative ERA. Hoping not to replicate this fate in 2023, they will miss starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who opted to become an MLB free agent last month.

Eovaldi, who finished fourth in the 2021 AL Cy Young voting, posted a 3.87 ERA this season in 20 starts. The 32-year-old Nathan Eovaldi would be a dynamic addition to the starting rotation of many suitors.

5. Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants

Carlos Rodon signed a two-year deal worth $44 million with the San Francisco Giants last offseason, marking the departure of his former team, the Chicago White Sox.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Where do you think Carlos Rodón will sign? Where do you think Carlos Rodón will sign? https://t.co/3m5AIPGYLk

"Where do you think Carlos Rodón will sign?" - @MLB Network

Despite posting an ERA of 2.88 and punching a ticket to the All-Star game in 2022, Rodon opted out of the second year of his contract with the Giants, rendering him an MLB free agent. At 30 years of age, Rodon is one of the most skilled free agents and a top pitcher who is currently a free agent.

