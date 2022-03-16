MLB 2022: Top 5 players still available in free agency

Following the conclusion of the MLB lockout, free agency began, and teams across the league began the now expediated process of improving their lineups. We have already seen blockbuster trades from teams like the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, and high-priced free agents like Max Scherzer to the New York Mets.

Although initial offseason moves have been made, premium players across the MLB remain unsigned and ready to contribute to a new team or potentially reunite with an old one. Let's examine how the league's top free agents rank against each other in this list.

Top MLB free agents still available

#5 Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber launching a ball

This experienced veteran and 2021 MLB All Star brings more than just a high-quality OPS (On Base + Slugging Percentages) of .926 to any lineup, he brings championship experience to the clubhouse. Schwarber also remains below the 30-years-of-age threshold and should be looking to sign a long-term contract.

#4 Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman - Champion

Following the acquisition and extension of Matt Olson, this longtime first baseman for the Atlanta Braves is looking for a new start after 12 years with the team. Freddie Freeman is coming off an All-Star season and is still in his prime, but concerns over his age and time in the MLB will make teams hesitant to sign him to a long-term contract. At the age of 32, just how much does Freddie Freeman have left in the tank?

His value to the team is contextualized well by Jarred Carrabis via a Tweet.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Freddie Freeman should’ve been a Brave for life. I know it sucks to lose a player who should’ve spent his whole career with your favorite team, but Freeman went out by winning an MVP and followed that up with a World Series and hit a bomb in the clincher. That’s pretty baller. Freddie Freeman should’ve been a Brave for life. I know it sucks to lose a player who should’ve spent his whole career with your favorite team, but Freeman went out by winning an MVP and followed that up with a World Series and hit a bomb in the clincher. That’s pretty baller.

#3 Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos up to bat

Nick Castellanos is looking for a new home in the MLB after spending two seasons with the Cinncinatti Reds, where he accounted for 48 home runs. Any team looking for Nick Castellanos to hit deep drives into left to make it a 4-0 ballgame will have to buy high for the 30-year-old outfielder. Castellanos is coming off a dominant season that netted him an All Stars selection.

#2 Carlos Correa

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Carlos Correa, a two-time All Star and World Series champion with the Houston Astros is coming off the best season of his career, hitting his age in home runs, 26. Carlos Correa is a big-ticket free agent, but don't rule out a reunion with the Houston Astros, as has been reported by Ken Rosenthal via a Tweet.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Astros plan to make new offer to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa shortly, source tells @TheAthletic . His potential return is creating buzz in camp. “Players can’t stop talking about it,” one source said. Astros plan to make new offer to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa shortly, source tells @TheAthletic. His potential return is creating buzz in camp. “Players can’t stop talking about it,” one source said.

#1 Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant, the four-time MLB All Star, is the top free agent available. Similar to Carlos Correa, he comes with championship experience, but unlike Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant wasn't caught up in a possible cheating scandal, like the 2017 Houston Astros of Correa were accused. Kris Bryant comes without the taint of such a scandal and has been well-liked throughout his stellar career.

