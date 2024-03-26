MLB 2024 Predictions: Ranking AL Central teams ahead of Opening Day

The AL Central has not been all that exciting over the last handful of years. It has not been as competitive as in the past, with various clubs failing to meet their marks.

However, there is a chance this division could be more competitive than it has been lately. Multiple teams have improved this offseason, and fans could see a division fight at the end of the season. Here is how the final standing could shake out.

Predicting the AL Central 2024 rankings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are still trying to find their identity. They were coming into the season with low expectations but recently traded their ace, Dylan Cease, to the San Diego Padres.

Fans can still look forward to what could be a stellar season from Luis Robert Jr and Yoan Moncada. Other than that, there may not be much for fans to write home about.

4) Kansas City Royals

There are some things to be excited about if you are a Kansas City Royals fan. The organization just locked up Bobby Witt Jr. to an 11-year extension, and he is already becoming the face of the franchise.

The club is still a few pieces from where they want to be, but they have the talent to surprise some this season. Finishing fourth place in the AL Central with the team on the rise would not be as bad as it sounds.

3) Cleveland Guardians

There is an argument here that the Cleveland Guardians should be ranked second, at least, and that is fair. However, they are stepping into the season with a new manager, Stephen Vogt.

They have a group of exciting players, including Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, but they could also use another star or two. The offense will be a big concern for the club this season.

2) Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers could surprise more casual baseball fans in the AL Central. The young guys like Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter continue to improve.

Expand Tweet

The club also has an intriguing starting rotation that could be stellar. Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, and Kenta Maeda will lead the rotation. However, Casey Mize will return from Tommy John surgery this year and could be eased into the season.

1) Minnesota Twins

Many have the Minnesota Twins taking the AL Central this season, and for good reason. They have an exciting lineup coming back, including a healthy Byron Buxton.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota has had a handle on the division the last few years and will look to keep it that way. They have the talent to win the division again but must remain healthy do so.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.