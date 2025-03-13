MLB 2025 Tokyo Series: 5 Cubs players who could shock Dodgers in season opener ft. Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ 

The opening matchup of the MLB 2025 season is going to be fiercely contested. The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in front of a raucous crowd at Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19. With Japanese players on both teams, the atmosphere is going to be electric.

The Cubs start the Tokyo Series as supposed underdogs. They are facing the challenge of the defending World Series champions who have strengthened their roster from last year. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman have been joined by the likes of Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tanner Scott. Yet the Cubs have their own stars and under Craig Counsell's leadership, could string a surprise.

Here's a closer look at five players who could shock the almighty LA Dodgers in Tokyo.

5 Cubs players who could surprise the LA Dodgers in Tokyo Series

#5. Pete Crow-Armstrong

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a strong finish to the 2024 season batting .262 post the All-Star break. If his second half of last year is of any indication, he would be one of the key hitters in the bottom of the lineup against the Dodgers. Crow-Armstrong is also a livewire in the outfield and forms a formidable trio with Kyle Tucker and Ian Happ.

#4. Seiya Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki came to terms with the club that he will have to take majority DH duties this upcoming season. Even though this slightly diminishes his value, the Japanese slugger is a potent at-bat. He hit .283 last year with 73 RBIs and 21 home runs. Suzuki, in front of his native crowd, is expected to revel in the spotlight.

#3. Justin Steele

A lot of hopes are pinned on Cubs' ace Shota Imanaga, set to start Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, but starter Justin Steele could spring a surprise on the 19th. The flamethrower went 5-5 with a 3.05 ERA last season and was able to manage a decent WHIP of 1.10. As a southpaw, he will have his work cut out against lefties like Ohtani and Freeman.

#2. Ian Happ

With Cody Bellinger traded away, Ian Happ has been plunged into a leadership role as one of the key members of the outfield. Happ hit .243 last season but included 25 homers. As a leadoff hitter, he is determined to make the most of his position and get on base.

#1. Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker was traded from the Houston Astros to the Cubs in the offseason. In a new setup and with a new organization, there will likely be some nerves for the three-time All-Star. But he has faced pressure throughout his career in Houston and could rise up to the challenge. Against the LA Dodgers, he has hit .257 with four hits and two homers so far.

Who do you think will win the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs? Lewt us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

