MLB: 5 players who fell on hard times post-retirement

Are you fascinated by the luxurious lives of your favorite MLB players? Do you know what happens to these MLB athletes after they stop spending their days training intensely, their weeks on the road, and no longer have the excitement and adrenaline of competition?

These professional athletes may be more prone to depression at this point in their lives. Retirement is not easy for everyone, especially for athletes who have dedicated their lives to a sport.

Here we have a list of five MLB players whose lives after the sport were not cakewalks.

#1 Denny McLain

Denny McLain will be remembered for two things: the fact that he won 30 games in the final part of the 20th century and the length of time he spent behind bars. The Detroit Tigers right-hander, who dominated the American League in 1968 had been dogged for his off-field behavior and his involvement in a number of felonies since his retirement.

For McLain, life after baseball was difficult. He was sentenced to 27 months in jail in the middle of 1980s after being found guilty of federal racketeering charges involving cocaine and gambling. McLain was back in jail for stealing a company's pension fund ten years later.

#2 Lenny Dykstra

MLB star Lenny Dykstra had a superb 12-year career with the Mets and the Phillies before he went bankrupt. From having a net worth of $58 million in 2008 to selling off his World Series ring and residing in his car in August 2009, Dykstra faced a lot post-retirement. To make matters worse, Dykstra was charged with fraud, trying to buy a stolen car, embezzlement, money laundering, and numerous other charges during his bankruptcy hearings.

Dykstra brushed off the charges from one of his arrests in 2018 during a rambling Twitter session in which he cited Taylor Swift's lyrics and compared himself to Joseph from the Old Testament.

#3 Curt Schilling

Curt Schilling is a former American MLB right-handed pitcher who is a commentator for conservative media outlets. He helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series appearance in 1993.

He started Green Monster Games after retiring, which was later renamed 38 Studios. A few months later, due to serious financial difficulties, they fired the whole crew.

Schilling always made headlines because of his controversial comments on Twitter.

In 2015, ESPN took MLB player Schilling off the air after he sent a tweet equating Muslim extremists with Nazis in Germany.

The tweet was later deleted. Schilling later called the tweet "a bad decision."

"I understand and accept my suspension. 100% my fault. Bad choices have bad consequences and this was a bad decision in every way on my part."

#4 Jack Clark

Jack Clark, a talented MLB player who reached the majors at 19, was an All-Star at 22 and established himself as the team’s most dangerous bat in a post-Mays world. But his retirement has been a rocky road. Clark filed for bankruptcy in 1992, despite being one of the highest-paid players of his time. He lost everything from his luxurious cars to a lavish house in California.

#5 Rollie Fingers

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

The notoriously mustachioed Hall of Fame reliever Rollie Fingers garnered seven All-Star selections, three World Series rings, a Cy Young and MVP award.

But Rollie Fingers also built up over $4.5 million in debt and could not avoid the dreaded post-retirement blues and declared bankruptcy in 1989.

His dubious investments included a pistachio plantation, two Egyptian Arabian horses, wind turbines, and an apartment flipping scheme.

