MLB 500 home run club: Who are the only active players in the prestigious list of hitters?

Reaching 500 home runs in an MLB career is a milestone only 28 players have accomplished. The first to do so was Babe Ruth in 1929. Babe Ruth ended up finishing with 714 for his career, a record that stood until Hank Aaron broke it in 1974.

Who in the MLB is currently part of the 500 home run club? Let's check out the current ball players who have reached this prestigious milestone and see where they rank on the all-time home run list.

Current MLB 500 home run club

#2 Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera rips a home run against the Kansas City Royals last season.

Miguel Cabrera is one of the two active 500 home run club players. Cabrera currently has 502 home runs and has been one of the best right-handed hitters of all-time. Cabrera passed the 500 mark last season against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.

Miguel Cabrera started his career in 2003 with the Florida Marlins. In his career, Cabrera has hit 30 or more home runs 10 times. Cabrera's best year came in 2012 when he won the prestigious Triple Crown Award, batting .330 with 44 home runs and 139 RBIs.

Cabrera is also extremely close to another prestigious milestone, the 3,000 hit club. Cabrera is just one hit away as the Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies tonight.

#1 Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Former teammate and current ESPN MLB Analyst, Eduardo Perez, greets St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols ahead of their series against the Miami Marlins.

Albert Pujols has the most active home runs in the MLB. The St. Louis Cardinals legend currently has 681 home runs in his career and is just 19 away from 700 home runs, an accomplishment only three other players have reached.

Pujols signed back with the Cardinals this offseason after spending the last 10 seasons in Los Angeles with the Angels and a brief stint with the Dodgers. Pujols and Miguel Cabrera are two of the greatest hitters of all time. Pujols has had 14 seasons of 30 or more home runs. In seven of those seasons, he hit more than 40.

Pujols hit his 600th home run back in 2017 while with the Los Angeles Angels.

Both Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will go down as two of the greatest hitters of all time. It will be exciting to see how the rest of the 2022 season unfolds for the two legends.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt