"We fight, we come in every day to play"- 11-time All-Star Miguel Cabrera only six hits shy of joining the 3000 club, inevitably inching closer toward the accolade

Miguel Cabrera is one of the greatest hitters the game of baseball has seen since his rookie year in 2003. The future Hall of Famer has accomplished many different feats throughout his illustrious career. Another huge accomplishment will take place very soon.

Miguel Cabrera is only six hits away from reaching 3,000 hits for his MLB career. Cabrera would become just the 33rd player in Major League history to reach 3,000 hits for a career. Cabrera would be guaranteed a spot in the Hall of Fame if he retired today, but an accomplishment like this only adds to his resume and makes a better case for him to become a first ballot Hall of Famer.

"Miguel Cabrera on 3,000 hits: 'Just don't try to put pressure on myself and go from there. We fight, we come in everyday to play.'" - @ Detroit Free Press

Cabrera is trying not to think about the accomplishment and is trying to focus on just one game at a time, as he told the Detroit Free Press.

Miguel Cabrera Bio

Miguel Cabrera was born April 18, 1983, in Maracay, Venzuela. Cabrera signed with the Florida Marlins as an amateur free agent on July 2, 1999, when he was just 16 years old. Not long after, Cabrera would make his MLB debut.

On June 20, 2003, Miguel Cabrera made his Major League debut for the Florida Marlins. In his first game in the show, Cabrera delivered in the clutch with a walk-off two-run home run to win the game for the Marlins.

Cabrera joined the contending Marlins his rookie year and became a big reason the team made postseason play and shocked the world by winning it all. Cabrera hit a two-run home run off of New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens in game four of the 2003 World Series.

Since his rookie year, Cabrera has not looked back, compiling 10 seasons of 30 or more home runs and 12 seasons of at least 100 RBIs. The future Hall of Famer played his first five seasons with the Florida Marlins before being traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2007.

While with the Tigers, Cabrera would elevate his legendary status by putting up monster seasons at the plate. In 2012, Cabrera won the American League Triple Crown by leading the league in home runs, RBIs, and batting average, the first to do so since Carl Yastrzemski of the Boston Red Sox in 1967.

This would be the first of his back-to-back MVPs in 2012 and 2013. Cabrera topped 500 home runs this past season and will soon put his name in another exclusive club. This will be an exciting day for anyone who is a fan of baseball as Cabrera will go down as one of the best right-handed hitters of all time.

