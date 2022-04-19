MLB Power Rankings: you'll be surprised by week 2 AL standings featuring Houston Astros & Chicago White Sox | April 19th, 2022

The MLB season is now entering its third week, and there have been many storylines and surprises to start the season. The American League appears to be much more competitive than in years past. No particular team has yet to separate themselves from the rest, as the best record in the league is currently 6-3.

No team in the MLB’s American League holds more than a two-game lead in the division. In the past, the AL, and the MLB in general, often saw a lot of imbalance between the top and bottom of the league. So far this year, the league appears to be much more competitive.

Let's take a look at the top five teams in the MLB's American League based on power ranking. The rankings will primarily be based on record, team health, and how teams have looked to start the 2022 season.

Top five MLB American League teams based on power ranking

#5 Seattle Mariners

MLB Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox

The Seattle Mariners come in at #5 in this week's power rankings. The team currently only sits at 5-5 but had a nice outing this weekend against their division foe, the Houston Astros. The Mariners took two out of three against the reigning AL champs and showed they can compete with the best of the best in 2022.

The Mariners have made many notable moves this offseason to become a contender in the AL. The team added last year's AL Cy Young winnter Robbie Ray to bolster their pitching rotation. They also added All-Stars Adam Frazier, Eugenio Suarez, and Jesse Winker to their lineup.

Last season, the Mariners won 90 games. In 2022, they look to be just as good if not better. Shortstop J.P. Crawford has gotten off to a great start offensively, hitting .355 in his first 10 games of the season.

Starting pitcher Marco Gonzales has had one of the better pitching performances this season, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run against the Astros.

As long as the Mariners can continue to stay healthy, the team will be in great shape to make the postseason for the first time since 2001.

#4 New York Yankees

MLB Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees enter this week's power rankings at the #4 spot. The Yankees, like every year, have championship expectations, and the 2022 season is no different. The Yankees currently sit at a 5-5 record, and, despite having one of the most talented rosters in all of baseball, have shown signs of struggling to start the season.

The Yankees have been somewhat inconsistent to start the 2022 season. The team looked like the championship team they were capable of being when they opened up the season winning two out of three against the Boston Red Sox. The team also lost a series against one of the worst teams in all of baseball, the Baltimore Orioles, so it is really hard to understand the Yankees in the early parts of the season.

Anthony Rizzo has belted three home runs to start the season as he currently leads the team through 10 games. The offense has been inconsistent but has the potential to be one of the best in baseball.

Below, watch the Yankees come back and beat the rival Boston Red Sox on Opening Day.

The Yankees bullpen has been solid to start the season, but starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has struggled somewhat in his first two starts, posting a 5.59 ERA. If the Yankees want to stay or move up in the power rankings, then they will need Gerrit Cole to be the ace that he has been for them in the past. The potential is there; they just need to translate the potential into victories.

#3 Houston Astros

MLB Houston Astros v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros ended up with the #3 spot in this week's AL power rankings. The Astros are currently 6-4 and are atop the AL West. The reigning American League champs appear to be on their way to another playoff appearance, despite losing star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Justin Verlander returned to the Astros after missing the last two seasons due to injuries in his throwing arm. The future Hall of Famer has looked like his vintage self, posting a 0.69 ERA in his first two games. Watch Verlander's highlights to start the season below.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Unfair stuff from Justin Verlander. 🤢 Unfair stuff from Justin Verlander. 🤢 https://t.co/pnRI12dqps

"Unfair stuff from Justin Verlander." - @ Rob Friedman

Shortstop Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement, is batting .344 to start the season. The team will look to continue its stellar play this week against the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.

#2 Toronto Blue Jays

MLB Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays enter at the #2 spot. The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in baseball behind superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The team looks poised to make the postseason after barely missing out a year ago.

Guerrero Jr. currently has five home runs to lead the team, including a three-home run outburst against the Yankees.

The biggest question for the Blue Jays will be whether or not they can have reliable starting pitching and health. The team has one of the best offenses in baseball. Can they hold up throughout the season? Only time will tell, but the potential is unlimited for this young Toronto team.

#1 Chicago White Sox

MLB Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are currently playing as the best team in the AL. Their 6-3 record is the best in the league as they have been led by timely hitting and reliable pitching.

Tim Anderson missed the first two games of the season due to suspension but has been on a hot streak to start the season, batting .393. The White Sox will look to get back one of their top starting pitchers in Lance Lynn in the next month or so and will only bolster their pitching rotation. Top to bottom, the White Sox have the most balanced team in the AL and will be one of the favorites to win it all in 2022.

