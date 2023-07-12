MLB All-Star Game 2023: Major takeaways and key moments from Midsummer Classic

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game lived up to all expectations as the game ended up being competitive. The National League took down the American League 3-2, notching the National League's first win since 2012.

Yandy Diaz got the American League on the board early in the second inning with a solo home run off Mitch Keller. Two innings later, the National League would tie the game up with an RBI single off the bat of the red-hot Luis Arraez.

Sportskeeda Baseball @sportskeeda_mlb

Game is tied

#AllStarGame



Luis Arraez gets the RBI because who else?🤣Game is tied Luis Arraez gets the RBI because who else?🤣Game is tied🔥#AllStarGame https://t.co/vcw3uVVoQB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the sixth inning, the American League would take back the lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from Bo Bichette, which scored Salvador Perez. Heading into the eighth inning, Elias Diaz would be the hero as he hit a two-run home run off Felix Bautista to take a 3-2 lead. Diaz would later go on to be crowned the game's MVP.

In the ninth inning, the National League turned to Craig Kimbrel to close the game. He did his job, but not without making it interesting. After striking out Wander Franco and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kimbrel walked Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez. But Kimbrel would strike out Jose Ramirez to end the ballgame.

The MLB All-Star Game was a great end to a fantastic few days in Seattle

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The MLB All-Star Game was the perfect way to cap off an eventful last couple of days in Seattle. From the HBCU swingman Classic, MLB Draft, and All-Star festivities, the last couple of days could not have been more entertaining.

It was great seeing the amount of Seattle Mariners fans who came to support their team's All-Stars. The fans chanting Julio Rodriguez's name in the bottom of the ninth was deafening.

Next year, the All-Star break is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Fans can only hope next year's events will be as successful as this year's.

Poll : 0 votes