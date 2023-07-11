MLB All-Star Game 2023: National League Lineup, Starter, and MVP favorites

On June 11, the National League will attempt to win their first MLB All-Star Game since the 2012 season. Judging by their projected lineup, the team could not ask for a better grouping of players to make it happen.

Although Los Angeles Dodgers icon was expected to make the start for the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks was named as a replacement as Kershaw deals with injury. For Gallen, it will be his second straight MLB All-Star Game appearance, also the second of his career.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was the only player to make the team off of the first-preference ballot. Luckily for NL fans, Ronnie will be backed up by some of the best talent around. Let's take a look at how the National League will look at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

2023 MLB All-Star Game Lineups and MVP picks

The contest will kick off at 7 pm ET from T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. According to manager Rob Thompson, the NL starting nine will look like this:

RF Ronald Acuna Jr, ATL 1B Freddie Freeman, LAD CF Mookie Betts, LAD DH JD Martinez, LAD 3B Nolan Arenado, STL 2B Luis Arraez, MIA C Sean Murphy, ATL LF Corbin Carroll, ARZ SS Oswaldo Arcia, ATL

Between the NL's top two teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, six of the nine projected starters will belong to them. The 1-2-3 combination of Freeman, Betts and Martinez has worked splendidly for the Dodgers this season, meaning it is small wonder why Thompson has decided to put the three together.

Dimers.com @DimersCom



Betts

Muncy

Freeman

Martinez



We know someone's hit a big one off of this one.



So far the following Dodgers players have homered tonight:BettsMuncyFreemanMartinezWe know someone's hit a big one off of this one. So far the following Dodgers players have homered tonight: 💣 Betts💣 Muncy 💣 Freeman💣 Martinez We know someone's hit a big one off of this one.https://t.co/4PKLYlKnq8

"So far the following Dodgers players have homered tonight: Betts, Muncy, Freeman, Martinez. We know someone's hit a big one off of this one." - Dimers.com

While the starting lineup for the National League does indeed feature the cream of the crop when it comes to hitting, there is also starpower vested in the reserves. Let's take a look at the NL bench heading into the All-Star Game.

C Will Smith, LAD

C Elias Diaz, COL

IF Matt Olson, ATL

IF Austin Riley, ATL

IF Ozzie Albies, ATL

IF Geraldo Perdomo, ARZ +

IF Dansby Swanson, CHC *

IF Pete Alonso, NYM

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr

OF Nick Castellanos, PHI

OF Juan Soto, SD

DH Jorge Soler, MIA

Similarly to the starting lineup, the National League bench is dominated by Atlanta Braves players. Former Brave and current Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson made the team, but will need to sit out of account of injury. He will be replacemed by infielder Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Finally, if the National League wants a shot at winning the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, pitching will be key. Although Gallen will get the ball to start the contest, fans will get to see a succession of pitchers take the bump for the NL. They include:

RHP Spencer Strider, ATL

RHP Bryce Elder, ATL

LHP Justin Steele, CHC

RHP Mitch Keller, PIT

RHP Josiah Gray, WSH

LHP Clayton Kershaw, LAD *

RHP Marcus Stroman CHC *

RHP Kodai Senga, MYM +

RHP Alex Cobb, SFG

RHP Corbin Burns MIL

Clayton Kershaw, who made the start at last year's All-Star Game, will not be playing, nor will Cubs arm Marcus Stroman. To replace them, Giants starter Alex Cobb and New York Mets new hire Kodai Senga will serve as replacements. Senga, 30, is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA this season after signing from Japan this past offseason.

MLB @MLB



Shohei Ohtani and Kodai Senga reunite during All-Star Media Day. A meeting of two Japanese stars.Shohei Ohtani and Kodai Senga reunite during All-Star Media Day. A meeting of two Japanese stars. 🇯🇵Shohei Ohtani and Kodai Senga reunite during All-Star Media Day. https://t.co/BQHul07x9L

"A meeting of two Japanese stars. Shohei Ohtani and Kodai Senga reunite during All-Star Media Day." - MLB

Lastly, but not least, here are the relievers who will be suiting up for the NL.

RHP Alexis Diaz, CIN

LHP Josh Hader SD

RHP Devin Williams, MIL

RHP Camillo Doval, SFG

RHP David Bednar, PIT

RHP Craig Kimbrel, PHI

The game's MVP is anyone's guess. However, based on current trends, punters would bet against outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at their own peril.

