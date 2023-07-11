MLB All-Star Game 2023: National League Lineup, Starter, and MVP favorites

On June 11, the National League will attempt to win their first MLB All-Star Game since the 2012 season. Judging by their projected lineup, the team could not ask for a better grouping of players to make it happen.
Although Los Angeles Dodgers icon was expected to make the start for the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks was named as a replacement as Kershaw deals with injury. For Gallen, it will be his second straight MLB All-Star Game appearance, also the second of his career.
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was the only player to make the team off of the first-preference ballot. Luckily for NL fans, Ronnie will be backed up by some of the best talent around. Let's take a look at how the National League will look at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.
2023 MLB All-Star Game Lineups and MVP picks
The contest will kick off at 7 pm ET from T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. According to manager Rob Thompson, the NL starting nine will look like this:
- RF Ronald Acuna Jr, ATL
- 1B Freddie Freeman, LAD
- CF Mookie Betts, LAD
- DH JD Martinez, LAD
- 3B Nolan Arenado, STL
- 2B Luis Arraez, MIA
- C Sean Murphy, ATL
- LF Corbin Carroll, ARZ
- SS Oswaldo Arcia, ATL
Between the NL's top two teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, six of the nine projected starters will belong to them. The 1-2-3 combination of Freeman, Betts and Martinez has worked splendidly for the Dodgers this season, meaning it is small wonder why Thompson has decided to put the three together.
"So far the following Dodgers players have homered tonight: Betts, Muncy, Freeman, Martinez. We know someone's hit a big one off of this one." - Dimers.com
While the starting lineup for the National League does indeed feature the cream of the crop when it comes to hitting, there is also starpower vested in the reserves. Let's take a look at the NL bench heading into the All-Star Game.
- C Will Smith, LAD
- C Elias Diaz, COL
- IF Matt Olson, ATL
- IF Austin Riley, ATL
- IF Ozzie Albies, ATL
- IF Geraldo Perdomo, ARZ +
- IF Dansby Swanson, CHC *
- IF Pete Alonso, NYM
- OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr
- OF Nick Castellanos, PHI
- OF Juan Soto, SD
- DH Jorge Soler, MIA
Similarly to the starting lineup, the National League bench is dominated by Atlanta Braves players. Former Brave and current Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson made the team, but will need to sit out of account of injury. He will be replacemed by infielder Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Finally, if the National League wants a shot at winning the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, pitching will be key. Although Gallen will get the ball to start the contest, fans will get to see a succession of pitchers take the bump for the NL. They include:
- RHP Spencer Strider, ATL
- RHP Bryce Elder, ATL
- LHP Justin Steele, CHC
- RHP Mitch Keller, PIT
- RHP Josiah Gray, WSH
- LHP Clayton Kershaw, LAD *
- RHP Marcus Stroman CHC *
- RHP Kodai Senga, MYM +
- RHP Alex Cobb, SFG
- RHP Corbin Burns MIL
Clayton Kershaw, who made the start at last year's All-Star Game, will not be playing, nor will Cubs arm Marcus Stroman. To replace them, Giants starter Alex Cobb and New York Mets new hire Kodai Senga will serve as replacements. Senga, 30, is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA this season after signing from Japan this past offseason.
"A meeting of two Japanese stars. Shohei Ohtani and Kodai Senga reunite during All-Star Media Day." - MLB
Lastly, but not least, here are the relievers who will be suiting up for the NL.
- RHP Alexis Diaz, CIN
- LHP Josh Hader SD
- RHP Devin Williams, MIL
- RHP Camillo Doval, SFG
- RHP David Bednar, PIT
- RHP Craig Kimbrel, PHI
The game's MVP is anyone's guess. However, based on current trends, punters would bet against outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at their own peril.
