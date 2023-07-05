The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Seattle. The highly-anticipated contest will feature the cream of the crop in the NL take on the best players in the AL, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the MLB announced a few changes to the All-Star roster as some key players have been ruled out of the event.

The league reported that Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Judge, Shane McClanahan and Yordan Alvarez have been ruled out for the annual game. Instead, Wander Franco, Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Tucker, George Kirby and David Bednar were announced as replacements.

Here's a list of the injury replacements for the All-Star game:

American League

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco replaces New York Yankees' Aaron Judge

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez replaces Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker replaces Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout

Seattle Mariners' George Kirby replaces Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan

National League

Pittsburgh Pirates' David Bednar replaces Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson will coach the National League team, while Houston Astros’ Dusty Baker will lead the American League side.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game live? TV Schedule and Live stream details

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will play in the 2023 All-Star Game

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be telecast live on FOX. Fans without access to cable can live stream the showpiece event on the FOX Sports app.

This year marks the third time that Seattle will be hosting the Midsummer Classic, having previously held the event in 1979 and 2001.

The All-Star festivities will commence from July 7 onwards with the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic. The celebrations will continue with the All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, MLB Draft Day and the Home Run Derby before the All-Star game.

