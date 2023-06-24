After the end of the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are expected to part ways. Depite being one of the best players in the world, the team does not look capable of holding on to him.

Arte Moreno, the owner of the Angels, has been criticized for his handling of the Ohtani situation. According to many fans of the team, the front office has been sheepish about committing to Shohei Ohtani long-term. Moreover, the star himself has said that he will be leaving if his team fails to make a postseason push.

A two-way sensation, the Japanese stud has already become the first ever player to amasse at least 100 strikeouts while hitting 100 or more RBIs of his own. He also currently leads the entire MLB in home runs.

"SHOHEI OHTANI WITH HIS MLB LEADING 25TH HOME RUN FOR THE LEAD!!" - Ben Verlander

In a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Jeff Passan of ESPN came on to discuss the possibility of the Los Angeles Angels trading Ohtani at the deadline. The theory is that by trading the star, the team will be able to retain some value that would have otherwise been lost if Ohtani merely left in free agency. Speaking to Eisen, Passan said:

""There's a great argument still..that you have to trade Shohei Ohtani"

If the Angels hold on to Ohtani, there is a strong chance that he will draw offers of up to $500 million. Many expect the 28-year old to stay local, and potentially ink a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Many MLB observers believe that after penning outfielder Mike Trout to a 12-year deal worth $426.5 million, the appetite for other massive contracts is tepid in LA.

The performance of the Angels since Ohtani's MLB debut in 2018 has left plenty of questions. Without a playoff appearance since 2014, Shohei Ohtani will likely be on the move if that drought reaches a decade this season.

Shohei Ohtani trade depends on Angels' record at deadline

Thanks to the addition of a third Wild Card place, the Angels are still very much in the mix, just 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the final spot. Should the Angels make a push, then it is virtually certain that Ohtani will stick around. However, should the Angels find themselves faltering, then watch out for Ohtani to potentially be moved in one of the biggest deals ever.

