The New York Yankees didn't waste any time in the Winter Meetings making a signing. They didn't, however, sign a player. They instead first re-signed Brian Cashman to the general manager and senior vice president roles within the club—positions that he's held since 1998.

New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that the club has re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through the 2026 season to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager. The New York Yankees today announced that the club has re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through the 2026 season to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager. https://t.co/IPLP31HwVc

"The New York Yankees today announced that the club has re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through the 2026 season to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager." - @ New York Yankees

It goes without saying at this point that Cashman is close to the Steinbrenner family and their ties go way back to 1986 when the family's patriarch, the late George Steinbrenner, became friends with a young Cashman.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



on news that Brian Cashman has signed a four-year extension with the Yankees: "The depth of the relationship between Cashman and the Steinbrenner family is so profound" @martinonyc on news that Brian Cashman has signed a four-year extension with the Yankees: on.sny.tv/8h9gr9G "The depth of the relationship between Cashman and the Steinbrenner family is so profound"@martinonyc on news that Brian Cashman has signed a four-year extension with the Yankees: on.sny.tv/8h9gr9G https://t.co/ParoZsbymD

"The depth of the relationship between Cashman and the Steinbrenner family is so profound @martinonyc on news that Brian Cashman has signed a four-year extension with the Yankees:" - @ Yankees Videos

The 55-year-old executive started off as an intern in '86 before being promoted as assistant general manager in 1992. He was then named senior vice president and general manager in 1998 and became the second-youngest GM in the league's history.

A run of dominance then followed suit as the Yankees won three World Series titles on the bounce from 1998 to 2000 paired with another championship in 2009.

Cashman was also in charge of the team's 21 postseason appearances in his 25 years on the job and has yet to see a losing season during his tenure with the most successful baseball team in the league.

New York Yankees await Aaron Judge's decision

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Per Dan Martin of the New York Post, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has indicated that the team won't force Aaron Judge to make a decision regarding his destination immediately.

“It’s not like we missed time, in my opinion, but I understand the longer things go, the more at risk you are...It’s easier if we are driving it. We’re not driving it. … He’s got a lot of leverage and he’s earned that right,” - Cashman via The Post

At the moment, there are just two candidates who seem to be the favorites to land the American League MVP. His former squad, the New York Yankees, and his favorite team growing up, the San Francisco Giants.

With stars like Justin Verlander and Trea Turner switching their allegiances early in the early stages of Hot Stove, it would be interesting to see if the Aaron Judge saga drags out to 2023 or if the star slugger will make a decision before the week's end.

Poll : 0 votes