The New York Yankees had high expectations coming into the 2022 season. They haven't won a World Series since 2009, and they thought they had the team to do it this season. However, they couldn't get past the red-hot Houston Astros in the ALCS.

At their annual press conference the Yankees hold at the end of the year, general manager Brian Cashman was asked about the team's philosophy. In terms of process versus results, the Yankees should consider both.

"People don't get let go because of results. If they have a good process, and they're doing the job well, that's taken into account." said New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman's answer puzzled a lot of Yankees fans. They don't agree with that philosophy. Fans think that both the organization's process and results are terrible. The answer doesn't give fans hope that the organization is going in the right direction.

Fans are ready for this organization to start fresh from the top down. They want a front office that produces winning results no matter the cost.

"No words. None at all. This is appalling," one fan said.

"Looks like both the process and results suck," another said.

New York Yankees fans are tired of Brian Cashman. They think he's bringing the organization down with his incompetence. They want to see their organization win and become a consent World Series threat.

Fans were hoping this team would have a massive rebuild, including the front office, over the offseason, but it doesn't look that way. With general manager Brian Cashman's contract expiring after the 2022 season, fans were hopeful of a new era for Yankees baseball. However, that doesn't seem like it will happen, as Cashman and the front office believe they can make a deal happen.

The New York Yankees need to get back into baseball relevancy

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 4

It's been a while since the New York Yankees raised a World Series trophy. Their last time winning one was in 2009. The fan base is starting to grow restless in this team's inability to perform in the postseason.

The New York Mets are becoming a competent baseball team and are not afraid to go after big-time players. The Yankees need to get serious before the Mets take over as the top team in New York.

Yankees fans wouldn't know what to do with themselves if that were to happen.

