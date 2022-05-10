MLB Announcer Rick Manning blurts out “Are you shi***ng me?” on live air during Monday's game between Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians

Well-known MLB announcer Rick Manning said something he will likely regret during a live broadcast streaming to millions of fans. The call came in the opening inning of a game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago.

The game was important as both teams are in the American League Central. The White Sox, with a record of 14-13, were half a game ahead of the Guardians, who came in with a record of 14-14. The teams are vying for the second spot in their division, and every move was an important one.

Chicago White Sox announcer Rick Manning swears out of surprise live on air

Rick Manning was calling the game for the White Sox on Bally Sports Chicago when Guardians hitter Owen Miller hit the ball and sent it sailing to right fielder Gavin Sheets. Sheets was a rookie last season who hit 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 54 games for the Sox.

Sheets, who is not normally placed in right field but rather at first base, fumbled the ball as it hit off of his glove, dropping it. Miller reached second base on the play, scored his teammate Steven Kwan, and put the Guardians up 1-0.

Upon calling the play as a color commentator, Rick Manning was amazed how a major league fielder could botch the catch. He could not help but drop a cuss word as he said quite clearly, "Are you sh*tting me?"

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Broadcaster couldn’t help but drop a “are you shitting me” after this error Broadcaster couldn’t help but drop a “are you shitting me” after this error https://t.co/izPK8LtC8R

"Broadcaster couldn’t help but drop a “are you shi**ing me” after this error" - @ Jomboy Media

However, Gavin Sheets made sure to correct his early mistake by following it up with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the first that put the White Sox up 4-1. It did not take long for the home-field fans in Chicago to forgive his error after a play like that.

Barstool Chicago @barstoolchicago Gavin Sheets immediately making up for his error with a piss missile Gavin Sheets immediately making up for his error with a piss missile https://t.co/vMdml3Arks

"Gavin Sheets immediately making up for his error with a piss missile" - @ Barstool Chicago

The game would go on to end in a 12-9 victory for the Cleveland Guardians, who moved up to second place in the division after the win. The two teams will play two more games, each in hopes of solidifying their spot above the other.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt