MLB Power Rankings: Rookies warm up to the big league pressure, Seiya Suzuki & Steven Kwan establish themselves in the heat of week 2 - April 19, 2022

It's been two weeks since MLB Opening Day, and the season looks as competitive as ever. At the time of writing, three teams are deadlocked at the top of the American League East, four teams in the National League West have a record of .600 and above, and the unfancied and unheralded Oakland Athletics are tied at the top of the American League West.

Those are just some of the things that prove the MLB is on track for a surprising season. This list, however, is about the rookies who have proven so far they belong to the big leagues. We take a look at the top performing rookies of the new season.

Top 5 MLB Rookies Power Rankings (through Week 2)

#5 Hunter Greene, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene

The 6-foot-4 pitcher impressed everyone by scoring a win in his debut game against the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves on the road. Hunter Greene is throwing triple-digit fastballs like they're nothing. He currenly carries a 1-1 record with 4.35 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. And don't forget that he struck out 13 combined batters of the Braves and Dodgers in his first two games in the majors.

#4 Spencer Strider, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves retooled their bullpen in the offseason by signing Kenley Jansen, Collin McHugh, and Kirby Yates. The best reliever, however, might already have been in their ranks.

Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano Spencer Strider this season: Nine innings pitched, one earned run.



His ERA is 1.00. Spencer Strider this season: Nine innings pitched, one earned run. His ERA is 1.00.

"Spencer Strider this season: Nine innings pitched, one earned run. His ERA is 1.00." - @ Justin Toscano

The 23-year-old Clemson product, Spencer Strider, has pitched in relief for nine innings across three games. His statline? 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 punchouts, and only three hits given.

#3 Matt Brash, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Matt Brash

The pride of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Matt Brash recorded a dub in his first start as a major leaguer. It wasn't a walk in the park either as he faced the defending American League West champion Houston Astros.

What's most impressive about this is the array of pitches he threw the following game against the Chicago White Sox, a combination of mostly a high 90s fastball and a breaking ball that had the White Sox second-guessing what is yet to be officially named.

#2 Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan

A few in the MLB sphere knew about Steven Kwan heading into the new season. If you didn't know him before, you certainly know him — and might have even picked him up in your fantasy team — now.

MLB Stats @MLBStats Steven Kwan just simply does not swing and miss.



(MLBStats x @GoogleCloud) Steven Kwan just simply does not swing and miss.(MLBStats x @GoogleCloud) https://t.co/9Lys0XbUrI

"Steven Kwan just simply does not swing and miss. (MLBStats x @GoogleCloud)" - @ MLB Stats

One hundred sixteen pitches were thrown before he swung and missed. This is the most by any batter to start his career since the year 2000. He also became the first player since 1901 to reach at least one base safely 15 times in his first four professional games.

#1 Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki is as good as advertised. He had a nine-game hitting streak to start his MLB career. It ended just yesterday in the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Andy Pafko had held that record outright since 1943. Seiya Suzuki has tied the longest hit streak to begin an MLB career (9 games) by any @Cubs player over the last 100 seasons.Andy Pafko had held that record outright since 1943. Seiya Suzuki has tied the longest hit streak to begin an MLB career (9 games) by any @Cubs player over the last 100 seasons.Andy Pafko had held that record outright since 1943.

"Seiya Suzuki has tied the longest hit streak to begin an MLB career (9 games) by any @Cubs player over the last 100 seasons. Andy Pafko had held that record outright since 1943." - @ ESPN Stats & Info

He now carries a .414/.581/.897 slash line with four homers and 11 RBIs on 12 base hits. His slugging percentage and OPS of 1.478 is good for second among all major league batters in the season. To top it all off, he was just awarded the National League Player of the Week for his superb start. Not bad for a rookie.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt