MLB News Roundup- "I haven't looked at any of the data" - Seiya Suzuki continues dream start with Chicago Cubs; Jose Altuve dealing with an unexpected hamstring injury; 2016 World Series champion Jake Arrieta plans to announce exit from professional baseball - April 19, 2022

This past week has seen many great games and individual performances across the MLB. The past two years have seen sporadic attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new season is just getting started, and fans are eager to see their favorite players and teams back at the grind.

Seiya Suzuki has been a surprising performer to start the 2022 MLB season. We'll take a closer look at his great career start and more in this edition of MLB News Roundup.

MLB News Roundup: April 19, 2022

Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies

Seiya Suzuki continues dream start with Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki has continued to shock the baseball world with a magnificent start to his MLB career. In just 10 games, Suzuki is currently hitting .429 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and nine walks.

He said he has not started to look at any data metrics quite yet.

Patrick Mooney @PJ_Mooney It's OK to trust your eyes and focus on results instead of talking about the process. Seiya Suzuki, who says he hasn’t even looked at any of the data yet, appears to be the real deal, a transformative hitter the Cubs can build around at Wrigley Field. theathletic.com/3257624/2022/0… It's OK to trust your eyes and focus on results instead of talking about the process. Seiya Suzuki, who says he hasn’t even looked at any of the data yet, appears to be the real deal, a transformative hitter the Cubs can build around at Wrigley Field. theathletic.com/3257624/2022/0…

Suzuki is certainly the lead contender for Rookie of the Year and was just recently named National League Player of the Week.

Jake Arrieta announces retirement

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs

Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement from baseball after 12 seasons. In his career, Arrieta made one All-Star appearance and won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award. Earlier today, the Chicago Cubs posted an announcement on Arrieta's retirement.

"Cubs statement on Jake Arrieta's retirement:"-@Cubs

Arrieta also played an integral part in the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series championship.

Jose Altuve leaves with injury

Star second baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros left last night's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a hamstring injury. Altuve is among the top second basemen in baseball and would be a significant loss to the Houston Astros.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Jose Altuve was removed from tonight's game after suffering an injury while beating out a throw to 1st base. Jose Altuve was removed from tonight's game after suffering an injury while beating out a throw to 1st base. https://t.co/3hD8IYtbGl

The hamstring injury will likely sideline Altuve for some time. Jon Heyman reports of an MRI today on his hamstring.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Jose Altuve (hamstring) has an MRI today. Will determine timetable. Jose Altuve (hamstring) has an MRI today. Will determine timetable.

