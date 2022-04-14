Watch: 23-year-old dazzles in pitching debut with Seattle Mariners, impresses All-Star Marcus Stroman

Matt Brash made his much-anticipated debut on the mound for the Seattle Mariners on April 12, and he lived up to the hype. The 23-year-old Canadian pitched 5.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox and looked like he belonged in the MLB. With an ERA of 3.38 and giving up only four hits, there might be a new young gun in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Mariners are a team on the rise, with young players like Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic getting MLB starts that excite fans about the future. Matt Brash can now be added to that list. With a shockingly good arsenal of pitches, Matt Brash can be an instant contributor to the team. He will be able to hone his craft under the tutelage of Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.

The MLB's official Twitter account put together a compilation of Matt Brash's most impressive pitches in his MLB debut, including a comment from All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Brash brings hope to the Seattle Mariners

The young Mariners players can electrify the city

Being a Seattle sports fan is not an easy road to travel, but the Seattle Mariners might finally be turning things around. As we now enter the end of the Seattle Seahawks great run in the NFL under the leadership of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, Seattle's NFL team will soon fall into obscurity, and as the NBA team seems years away from returning, the Seattle Mariners can become the number one team for the city.

After leading the league in fun differential in 2021, the Seattle Mariners are looking to end their 21-year playoff drought in 2022. With the roster assembled being a strong mix of young prospects and seasoned veterans, a Matt Brash Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign could put them over the top in the American League West.

Matt Brash is off to a record-setting start in 2022, as reported by MLB Pipeline on Twitter.

If Matt Brash can continue to impress in 2022, their pitching rotation can be among the best in baseball. The underdog team from the Pacific Northwest that is forgotten far too often can make a playoff push that could capture the attention of an entire state, and maybe go even further than anybody expects.

