MLB Arbitration Deadline 2024: 5 notable star players that failed to reach an agreement 

On Thursday, at the deadline, MLB arbitration saw some major players not reach an agreement with their respective teams, which left the MLB fraternity shocked. As players and teams exchanged their figures ahead of the deadline, some players will be heading to the trial to get what they potentially deserve.

5 notable star players who failed to reach an agreement ahead of the MLB Arbitration deadline

#1) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays

First baseman and one of the biggest names of the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., couldn't reach an agreement. According to Mark Feinsand, the asking price for the infielder was $19.09 million, while the Blue Jays countered at $18.05 million.

#2) Adolis Garcia and Rangers

Texas Rangers postseason hero and 2023 ALCS MVP, Adolis Garcia and his team couldn't reach an agreement before the deadline as both continued to figure out the middle ground. According to Mark Feinsand, Garcia wanted the salary to be $6.9 million, while the Rangers only wanted to offload $5 million.

#3) Luis Arraez and Marlins

Second baseman Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins surprisingly couldn't reach an agreement on salary figures before the deadline. Arraez asked for $12 million, while Marlins countered at $10.6 million, per Feinsand.

#4) Devin Williams and Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers fans were in shock when former Rookie of the Year Devin Williams didn't reach an agreement and will now head to trial. According to Feinsand, Williams filed for $7.3 million, while the Brewers think he should get $6.65 million.

#5) Austin Hays and Orioles

Austin Hays was selected for his first All-Star game with the Baltimore Orioles, who topped their division at the end of the regular season. However, it seems there is some disagreement on the salary figure, with the Orioles offering him $5.85 million while Hays filed for $6.3 million.

It's not necessarily a deadline, however, since players and organizations are free to continue contract negotiations until the hearing, which typically takes place between mid-February and the beginning of March.

