MLB Best Bets April 21st | Moneyline, Totals, and NRFI Odds

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 21st: Who comes out on top in Fenway?

MLB teams are preparing for their final games of the week before the beginning of new series this weekend. Today many teams are playing early games in order to give them time to travel to the next city they play in. Today's slate of games is an interesting one, as some teams are playing a rubbermatch and others are looking to complete a sweep. Below are two of the best value bets for today in the MLB.

Bet #1: Toronto Blue Jays F5 ML (-120)

"A Berri good day! FINAL: #BlueJays 6, Red Sox 1" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

Last night, the Blue Jays powered to a 6-1 win with a five-run second inning and a great start from Jose Berrios. Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays will send out newly acquired pitcher Kevin Gausman to face their division rival. The Boston Red Sox have had some noticeable struggles on offense, only hitting .232 as a team to start the season. While that is nowhere near the bottom of the MLB, it is still alarming considering the talent that the roster has. Toronto has been one of the top 10 offensive units in the MLB during this early part of the season, and seems to be getting better as the games pass.

Kevin Gausman is coming off an incredible season with the Giants last year and looks to get back on track tonight against the Red Sox. In his first two starts, Gausman accounted for an ERA of 4.22 and a WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched) of 1.31. Neither of these numbers are great by any stretch of the imagination, but it's too early in the season not to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, will start Tanner Houck. Houck has been a solid piece of the Red Sox rotation thus far, holding a 1-0 record with a 3.00 ERA. With the Red Sox offense struggling and Kevin Gausman due for a solid start, let's go with the visiting Blue Jays to lead after five innings.

Bet #2: Seattle Mariners Team Total Over 4.5 (+120)

The Seattle Mariners are rolling right now, winning four out of their last five games. In those four wins, they have gone over 4.5 runs in three of those games. The Mariners will try to complete a three-game sweep over the Texas Rangers tonight in Seattle.

The Rangers will start left-hander Taylor Hearn, who had a rough start last Saturday against the Angels. Hearn allowed three runs through 3.2 innings of work, which is not what the Rangers want to see again tonight.

"The hits just keep on coming. #SeaUsRise" - @ Seattle Mariners

Through 11 games, the Texas Rangers rank dead last in the MLB in team ERA (6.09). Taking that into consideration, there should be no reason why the Mariners can't get five or more runs tonight to close out this sweep.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt