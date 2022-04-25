MLB Best Bets | Monday, April 25th | Moneyline and NRFI Odds

MLB Best Bets for Monday, April 25th: NRFI Nation stand up!

Many of the MLB's best pitchers will be on the mound tonight. That always provides a little extra incentive to take some betting action on the games. As players get into their rhythm after a short Spring Training, expect both pitchers and hitters to begin producing more efficiently. Below are two great spots for some profit on tonight's slate of games.

Bet #1: NRFI Parlay (+194): Brewers/Giants & Mets/Cardinals

The four starting pitchers involved in these two games have all been extremely solid thus far. Each of these guys have a 2.50 ERA or less. Let's have a quick rundown of how each has thrown to start their season.

First, reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. After an uncharacteristic start on Opening Day where he had command issues, Burnes responded with back-to-back quality starts that included 10 strikeouts last time out.

The San Francisco Giants will give the nod to young left-hander Sam Long. Long is making his second start of the young season and holds a perfect 0.00 ERA through 4.2 innings of work.

The Brewers have struggled offensively, ranking 28th in the MLB with a .204 batting average as a team. The Giants offense has been a pretty good unit to start the season as well, but the Cy Young winner should be capable of getting through the first unscathed.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



8th K Corbin Burnes, Vicious 94mph Cutter.8th K Corbin Burnes, Vicious 94mph Cutter. ✂️8th K https://t.co/7k2Arvh4TY

"Corbin Burnes, vicious 94mph cutter" - @ Rob Friedman

The second leg of this parlay brings us to St. Louis as the Mets take on the Cardinals. Another former Cy Young winner takes the mound in this matchup. Max Scherzer of the New York Mets has lived up to his big contract so far, bolstering a perfect 3-0 record with a 2.50 ERA.

The St. Louis Cardinals will trot out Miles Mikolas, who hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his three starts. Expect the Mets offense to come out somewhat sluggish as they hopped on a flight from Arizona to St. Louis last night.

Two games; 12 quick outs. Let's ride!

Bet #2: Cleveland Guardians ML (-120)

The Cleveland Guardians are coming off a disappointing series against the New York Yankees. They look to rebound tonight against the Los Angeles Angels with their ace Shane Bieber on the mound. Bieber has pitched very well this season, holding a 2.25 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched). Offensively, Cleveland ranks third in the MLB with a team batting average of .264. This team is very good at limiting strikeouts and making the other team make plays.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shane Bieber, Wicked 82mph Knuckle Curve. 🤢 Shane Bieber, Wicked 82mph Knuckle Curve. 🤢 https://t.co/MuVkdwcljf

"Shane Bieber, wicked 82mph Knuckle Curve" - @ Rob Friedman

The LA Angels rank in the top 10 in team batting average, but they also rank second to last in the league in strikeouts. This isn't a great formula when facing one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB. Let's go Cleveland!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt