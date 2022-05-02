MLB Best Bets for Today | Yankees, Twins, & an NRFI Parlay | Monday, May 2nd

MLB Best Bets for Today: Bronx Bombers invade Toronto

The weekend has come to a conclusion, and MLB teams are hitting the road to begin their next series today. With the season in full swing, many teams have found their teams' identity. Also, a few teams have identified that their talent doesn't matchup well with the majority of teams. We will focus on two teams that enter tonight's games on big winning streaks.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: New York Yankees F5 ML (-105) vs the Toronto Blue Jays

"It's nine. Everything's nine." - @ New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are the hottest team in the MLB. Winners of nine straight, it seems like the offense is finally getting their rhythm and timing down. Tonight, they travel to Toronto to begin a three-game series against the Blue Jays. The pitching matchup tonight will see Jordan Montgomery face off against Toronto Blue Jays righty Ross Stripling. Both pitchers today have been just about average in their starts so far. The Yankees have been on an absolute tear as of late, and it's hard to see them slowing down in a great matchup against Ross Stripling. Go with the boys from the Bronx to lead this one after five innings.

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

The Minnesota Twins come into this series winning nine out of their last 10 games. They have been playing some very good baseball as of late, and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves struggling. The Orioles have consistently been one of the worst teams in the MLB over the last five seasons, and that hasn't changed this year. The Orioles lack developed talent on their team, and that will show in their record as the season progresses.

Taylor Wells will start for Baltimore and the Orioles have lost all four games he has pitched in this season. He has a 5.54 ERA to begin the season, which is less than ideal for a starting pitcher. The Twins starter tonight will be Chris Paddack, who has gotten better as he has pitched more innings. His most recent start was his best, where he held the Tigers to one run in 5.2 innings of work.

"Dub." - @ Minnesota Twins

Let's ride with the Twins to take care of business and lead through five innings tonight in Baltimore.

Bet #3: NRFI Parlay +170: White Sox/Angels & Marlins/Diamondbacks

MLB offenses have been on a historically low pace in terms of power numbers. The home run ball and runs have been hard to come by in the first month of this MLB season. Today, there are two games where no runs in the first innings are looking very good. Starting with the afternoon games, the Chicago White Sox and LA Angels trot out pitchers who have been very effective to begin the year. Patrick Sandoval will get the start for the Angels with his MLB-best ERA of 0.00. Through three starts, Sandoval has yet to allow a run through 15 innings of work. On the other hand, Dylan Cease will be on the mound for the White Sox. Cease hasn't had the start to the season that he would like, but he still has found ways to be effective and give his team a chance to win. We aren't asking for too much out of these guys today just six quick outs!

The second leg of this parlay brings us the best pitching matchup of the day in Miami. Pablo Lopez and Zac Gallen both have sub-1.00 ERA and WHIP in their starts thus far. For the Miami Marlins, Pablo Lopez looks to continue his dominance as he hasn't allowed a run since Opening Day. Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has performed well against two of the best lineups in the MLB, the Dodgers and the Mets. Today, he will face a Miami Marlins lineup that is among the top of the league in strikeouts per game.

Two games. Twelve quick outs. Let's cash another NRFI Parlay!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt