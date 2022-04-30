MLB Best Bets for Today | Mariners, Rockies, & White Sox | Saturday, April 30th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Can Seattle break their three-game losing streak tonight?

With a short break from the NBA playoffs today, the MLB has the main focus of sports bettors tonight. There are plenty of great value spots to be discovered, and it seems like that's exactly what happened. Below, you will find three of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games. Good luck!

Bet #1: Seattle Mariners ML (+100) vs. the Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Robbie Ray is on the mound tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. Robbie Ray is on the mound tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. https://t.co/iQoUHw7Taj

The Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners face off tonight in the second game of this three-game series. Seattle is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, which they intend to end tonight with their ace, Robbie Ray, on the mound tonight. Through four starts, Ray hasn't produced in the way that the Mariners front office expected when they signed him to a massive five-year, $115 million contract. Tonight, left-hander Robbie Ray faces a great matchup against the Marlins offense that is among the leaders in strikeouts per game.

Lefty Jesus Luzardo will get the start for Miami tonight against Seattle. The key factor in this matchup seems to be the offensive production against left-handed pitching. Miami is struggling against left-handers, as their .204 team average ranks towards the bottom of the league. The Mariners come into tonight's game hitting a respectable .236 against lefties. The Mariners should not be underdogs in this game, but since they are, we can't pass up on that value. Let's go M's!

Bet #2: Colorado Rockies -1.5 (+125) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

Back to picking against the worst team in the MLB. The Cincinnati Reds have gotten off to one of the worst starts in MLB history. Sitting at 3-17, they are clearly not talented enough to compete on a nightly basis. Connor Overton will start for the Reds tonight, and this is just his fourth career start. In his previous three starts, Overton has allowed eight runs and five walks through 15 innings of work. Chad Kuhl will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies as he is coming off a solid start vs. the Detroit Tigers. Kuhl holds a 1.10 ERA this season, which is very impressive for an MLB starting pitcher.

Colorado exploded for 10 runs in Game 1 of this series last night, and tonight could be more of the same as they face a pitcher with minimal experience. Riding with the Rockies to take care of business at home tonight.

Bet #3: Chicago White Sox F5 ML (-110) vs. the Los Angeles Angels

There is a little bit of uncertainty around this game due to the sickness of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard was supposed to pitch in Game 1, but was unable to go. He could pitch today if he ends up feeling up to it, but if not, the White Sox will face left-hander Jose Suarez. Suarez has given up at least two runs in each of his three starts and faces a lineup capable of putting up much more than that. The Chicago White Sox will start Vince Velazquez tonight, whose recent struggles are nothing to turn your head at. In his last start, Velazquez was roughed up by a good Twins lineup. Tonight, he looks to bounce back against an Angels offense with one of the highest strikeout rates in the MLB. With the uncertainty of Noah Syndergaard, go with an even money bet on the White Sox to lead after five innings.

