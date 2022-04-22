MLB News Roundup: Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez leading the league in ERA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder records the softest-hit triple since Statcast - April 22, 2022

Every day provides new opportunities to shake up the MLB landscape, and players throughout the league are taking advantage.

Thursday should have been historic for a certain Detroit Tigers legend if not for a controversial decision from the New York Yankees manager. Thankfully, it was still action-packed.

Pablo Lopez has been the biggest surprise of the season thus far. The unheralded 22-year-old starting pitcher leads the league in ERA with a shockingly low 0.52 for the Miami Marlins.

The downtrodden Pittsburgh Pirates had a stroke of good fortune when Bryan Reynolds laid out a soft hit with just 49.4 mph exit velocity down the third baseline. It barely stayed fair and resulted in a triple.

The softest-hit triple to have been recorded in the MLB can be found below, posted by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Bryan Reynolds just hit a triple.



The ball had an exit velocity of 49.4 mph. Bryan Reynolds just hit a triple.The ball had an exit velocity of 49.4 mph. https://t.co/ObsoqZ7bJS

The season is still in the very early stages, and already providing plenty of storylines.

MLB News Roundup: April 22

Miguel Cabrera is robbed of an opportunity for hit number 3,000

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

The New York Yankees intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera in what would be his last at-bat for the game, leaving the Detroit Tigers legend stuck on 2,999 hits. While it was the correct strategic decision by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the fans certainly didn't see it that way, with "Yankees Suck" chants echoing throughout Detroit.

Woodward Sports Network posted the rather negative fan reaction to their official Twitter.

"YANKEES SUCK" - @ Woodward Sports Network

Miguel Cabrera will have many more opportunities for hit 3,000, and hopefully it comes sooner than later.

Miami Marlins shutout the St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

Behind the superb pitching from Pablo Lopez and the continued electric play of Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Miami Marlins won 6-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals. There is a very underrated youth movement happening in Miami, and a team that often gets left behind could make some noise down the stretch of the season.

Highlights from the game can be found below, courtesy of the MLB on YouTube.

The Miami Marlins winning games could be a game changer in the MLB.

Texas Rangers defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-6

Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers

In what was a high scoring game in the Pacific Northwest, Corey Seager led the Texas Rangers to victory over his former team, the Seattle Mariners. This game included a highlight-worthy catch in the outfield that you need to see to believe.

Highlights from the game were posted by the MLB on YouTube.

The catch that robbed Julio Rodriguez of a base hit will be replayed a lot in the coming days.

Kevin Gausman dominates in Toronto Blue Jays victory

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2. Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman dazzled, pitching eight innings and giving up only one run while recording eight strikeouts. While neither offense impressed, the Boston Red Sox ended up falling one run short of their division rival.

Highlights from the victory can be found below, from the YouTube channel of the MLB.

