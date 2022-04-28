MLB Best Bets Today | Chicago White Sox & San Diego Padres | Thursday, April 28th

MLB Best Bets for April 28th: Kopech continues to deal for Chicago

MLB teams around the league are closing out their current series today and preparing for their weekend series that start tomorrow night. Two teams have great matchups to exploit today and head into the weekend on a high note. Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox F5 -0.5 (-110)

The Chicago White Sox come into this season with extremely high expectations. This team is loaded with talent at every position and will look to repeat as the American League Central champions. One of their top prospects over the last few seasons has been right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech, who finds himself on the mound today against the Kansas City Royals. Kopech has had an incredible start to the season as he holds some of the best numbers of any pitcher in the MLB. Through 14 innings, Kopech has a 0.64 ERA to go along with a 0.79 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched).

While pitching has kept Chicago afloat, the offense has been dragging them down. Hitting only .214 as a team, the White Sox are in the midst of a slump. Last season, the White Sox had one of the most lethal offenses in the MLB. Seeing an identical lineup have these troubles is alarming. With notable hitters like Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, and Andrew Vaughn, the Chicago White Sox have plenty of talent throughout their lineup.

The rubbermatch of the series goes down today, and the White Sox are the more talented team. With Michael Kopech's success beginning the season, it seems pretty safe to lay your money on the White Sox to lead after five innings.

Bet #2: San Diego Padres ML +100

The San Diego Padres conclude their series with the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon in Ohio. The Padres won the first two games of the series and narrow their focus to sweeping the worst team in the MLB.

The Cincinnati Reds have started 3-15 this season, highlighting their plans for a rebuild. Opening Day starter Tyler Mahle began his season on a high note, picking up a win against the defending champion Braves in the first game of the season. His three starts following that performance have left some room for concern. In each of his last three starts, Mahle has struggled with command and has given up at least two earned runs in each outing.

The San Diego Padres have been clicking on offense in this series, as they have put up eight or more runs in each of the first two games. Today's game will mark the sixth time these teams have played this season, with the Padres winning each of the previous five games by at least two runs. Getting the Padres at plus money here is way too good to pass up!

