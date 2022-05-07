MLB Best Bets for Today: Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, & Toronto Blue Jays | Saturday, May 7th

MLB Best Bets for Today: White Sox stay hot in Fenway

The MLB experienced many cancelations last night due to rain. That is one of the unfortunate things about playing on a dirt field. However, the rainouts now give sports bettors even more games to bet on today. There will now be three extra games on tonight, as three different doubleheaders will be played. Let's get into these picks!

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox F5 ML (-115) vs. the Boston Red Sox

The battle of the socks goes down tonight in the most historic ballpark in the MLB. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-2 in last night's matchup. Tonight, Chicago will send Dylan Cease to the mound, who has been their most consistent pitcher to date. Cease holds a 3-1 record with a respectable 2.48 ERA through five starts on the season. The White Sox offense has struggled thus far against right-handed pitching, which they will face tonight. However, the pitcher in question is Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. Pivetta has been completely ineffective in his starts, where he has an 0-4 record with a 7.84 ERA. This is a great spot for the White Sox to put up some runs early against a struggling pitcher. We're riding with the White Sox to lead after five innings!

"That's a #WhiteSox winner."- @ Chicago White Sox

Bet #2: Houston Astros Team Total over 4.5 (-110) vs. the Detroit Tigers

"Five straight W's for the fellas."- @ Houston astros

The Houston Astros face off against the Detroit Tigers in the third game of a four-game series tonight. Houston has won five games in a row, but still sees the offense struggling to score runs. The pitching staff has carried Houston over this five-game stretch, allowing 1.20 runs per game over the winning streak. Tonight, the offense has a great matchup with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Detroit. Rodriguez has given up at least two earned runs in each start this season, with at least three runs in four out of five. Houston's offense is due for an explosion, and that should come tonight in a great matchup. Let's go Astros!

Bet #3: Blue Jays/Guardians over 7.5 (-105) (GAME 2 OF DOUBLEHEADER)

The pitching matchup in this game will be Ross Stripling going for the Toronto Blue Jays and Triston McKenzie for the Cleveland Guardians. Neither one of these pitchers have an extremely explosive arsenal of pitches, meaning they rely more on weak contact to get their outs. Both the Blue Jays and Guardians offenses rank inside the top 10 in most major MLB offensive categories. Also, the pitchers going in the first game of this doubleheader are very effective, so the offense may struggle a bit in Game 1. Once the second game starts, they should be locked in and ready to produce. That being said, the offenses should produce 8+ runs for us tonight!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt