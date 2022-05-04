MLB Best Bets for Today | Brewers, Rays, & Padres | Wednesday, May 4th

MLB Best Bets for May 4th: The Brew Crew keeps rollin' over the Reds

MLB fans can rejoice! There are baseball games going on all day! This also provides more oppurtunities for sports bettors to profit. The start to this season has seen many teams prove themselves to be solidified playoff teams, and others, not so much. The best thing about betting on baseball is that when you have a bad day, there's always tomorrow to look forward to. After yesterday's blunder, we're ready to give out some winners!

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Brewers -1.5 (-125) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"Game 1" - @ Milwaukee Brewers

If you follow these articles daily, you'll see that betting against the Cincinnati Reds occurs on a daily basis. The Reds come into tonight's game as the worst team in the MLB, sitting at 3-20 on the season. The Reds have lost 18 out of their last 19 games, including 11 straight losses on the road. Cincinnati performs poorly in both aspects of the game, as they rank last in the MLB in pitching and second to last in offensive production. The Reds will send Vladimir Gutierrez to the mound tonight, where he has lost all four starts of the season. Gutierrez has allowed at least two earned runs in each of his starts, and bolsters a 7.41 ERA with a 1.94 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched).

Tonight, the Reds will face Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Freddy Peralta. Peralta has had a rough start to the season, holding a 5.00 ERA through 18 innings of work. Peralta finds himself in a terrific bounce-back spot tonight as he faces one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB. Cincinnati has been absolutely terrible this season, and some may say they're due to win a game soon. However, that doesn't seem very likely tonight as they are facing a very good pitcher and an offense that is beginning to put things together. Let's go Brew Crew!

Bet #2: Rays ML (-120) vs. the Oakland Athletics

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball ICYMI: It was The Late Late Show in Oakland last night ICYMI: It was The Late Late Show in Oakland last night https://t.co/YYIi8lXoiM

"ICYMI: It was The Late Late Show in Oakland last night" - @ Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to begin their 10-game road trip with a series sweep over the Oakland Athletics this afternoon. The Athletics have dropped five games in a row and have seen their pitching staff fail to keep their opponents off the scoreboard consistently. The story behind this game is the offensive production of each team to start the season. The Rays are ranked inside the top 10 of MLB teams in many offensive categories, and the Athletics find themselves in the bottom five.

The pitching matchup in today's game is a pretty good one, as we'll see Corey Kluber take the mound for the Rays and Frankie Montas on the hill for the A's. Neither of these pitchers has had a Cy Young start to the year. Montas has given up at least one run in each of his starts, and multiple runs in four out of five. Outside of his first start, Corey Kluber has struggled to keep teams off the scoreboard as well. However, Kluber's most recent start against the Minnesota Twins provided some hope that he may turn the corner. We're going with the more talented team in the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off their sweep today.

Bet #3: San Diego Padres/Cleveland Guardians Over 7 (-115)

Expect the offense of both teams to show up in the first game of this doubleheader today. The Cleveland Guardians rank third in the MLB in team batting average, hitting a very solid .251. The San Diego Padres rank in the top five in team on-base percentage, meaning they are getting plenty of oppurtunities to score runs. In terms of runs per game, these offenses have produced better than the majority of the league. The Guardians are scoring 4.59 runs per nine innings, which is good for sixth in the MLB. The San Diego Padres rank fourth in runs per game, scoring 4.74 runs per contest.

Zach Plesac will get the start for the Guardians today coming off his worst start thus far. Last outing, Plesac gave up six runs to the LA Angels through 3.2 innings of work. For the Padres, Mike Clevenger will make his first appearance of the season. This is not an ideal matchup for a pitcher making his first start of the season, as Cleveland has had success against just about every pitcher they have faced so far. We're going to trust the offense of each team to score runs in this one!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt