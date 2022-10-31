MLB Birthdays: The Best Players Born on Halloween

Bust out your best costumes, practice your candy-eating self-control, and put on a scary movie because Halloween is here. The MLB has a history with the spooky season, from costumes to Derek Jeter's infamous 'Mr. November' moment that sent the first-ever Halloween game into the following month.

sloonis @sloonis @Super70sSports When Derek Jeter became Mr. November. My favorite play of my favorite game of my favorite World Series ever. @Super70sSports When Derek Jeter became Mr. November. My favorite play of my favorite game of my favorite World Series ever. https://t.co/tKcq5VWInm

While there have only been five games on Halloween, this year's World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will make it six. Which players will go on to haunt their opposition and help take a series lead? Will Bryce Harper play Boogeyman?

Aside from games being played, there have been several notable players born on October 31, and it's time to give them some love. The three players who have played more games than anyone else born on this day are Fred McGriff, Ken Kelter, and Mike Napoli.

Fred McGriff, Baseball's Halloween Home Run King

Born in Tampa, Florida, Fred McGriff terrorized MLB pitchers throughout his 19-year career. A menace at first base, McGriff would end his career tied with Lou Gehrig in total home runs, hitting 493 with six different teams. No matter where he went, pitchers could not escape the slugger.

⚾️FREEMANBASEBALL⚾️ @marvinfreeman84 SOUND ON . Inside The Mind Of a pitcher, facing Fred McGriff SOUND ON. Inside The Mind Of a pitcher, facing Fred McGriff ❗️SOUND ON❗️. Inside The Mind Of a pitcher, facing Fred McGriff https://t.co/7infiOmTik

McGriff would end his impressive career with five All-Star selections and three Silver Slugger Awards. He also led the league in home runs twice. After 19 seasons, McGriff hit 493 home runs, had 1,550 RBIs and managed a .284 career batting average.

Ken Keltner

While not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, his career was impressive enough that baseball historian Bill James created the Keltner List. A key contributor to analytics in baseball, James created a list of questions to consider whether or not a player was deserving of selection to the Hall of Fame.

Scott F @TheFrizz87 Ken Keltner was born #OTD in 1916. One of top 3B of the 40s, Keltner was a good fielder, good hitter & made 7 All-Star Games. Hit 26 HR & drove in 113 as a rookie. Batted .325 the next year. Hit .282 with .781 OPS 1938-44. Missed a year to war. Hit .297 31 119 .917 in 1948. Ken Keltner was born #OTD in 1916. One of top 3B of the 40s, Keltner was a good fielder, good hitter & made 7 All-Star Games. Hit 26 HR & drove in 113 as a rookie. Batted .325 the next year. Hit .282 with .781 OPS 1938-44. Missed a year to war. Hit .297 31 119 .917 in 1948. https://t.co/IJOhJCwy13

A seven-time All-Star and 1948 World Series champion with the Cleveland Indians, Keltner played 1,526 games in the MLB. The third baseman ended his career with 163 home runs, 852 RBIs, and a batting average of .276. He has the second-most games played for players born on Halloween.

Mike Napoli

While McGriff and Keltner struck fear into the opposition, Mike Napoli managed to do so for both his opponents and his own team. While he did end his 276 home runs, he also led the Majors in fielding errors on two occasions.

Napoli finished with the second-most home runs hit by someone born on Halloween, behind only Fred McGriff. There were no home runs bigger in his career than the solo homer he hit off Justin Verlander in the 2013 ALCS. Boston won the game 1-0, thanks to Napoli.

