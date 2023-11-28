MLB-bound Yoshinobu Yamamoto shows off glittering gold ring remembering Samurai Japan's WBC championship glory

Earlier this month, Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was posted by his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes. Under MLB's posting system, this means that the 25-year old will have 45 days to ink a deal with a North American club.

While the media hysteria surrounding Yamamoto's impending deal is palpable, the young stud recently shared a piece of hardware pertaining to a completely different arena of play.

This past March, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was on the Team Japan roster that claimed victory at the World Baseball Classic. Yamamoto appeared in two relief appearances, allowing a pair of earned runs over 7.1 innings. In a recent flurry of Instagram stories, Yamamoto showed off the golden ring that he was given on account of his team's victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram/ Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The gold ring comes with a box featuring Yamamoto's name on a gold plate. Similar models will be given to Yamamoto's teammates, who clinched the tournament at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on March 21.

While the tournament is often downplayed in the United States, the tournament recorded record global viewership numbers. In Yamamoto's native Japan, it is estimated that some 55 million people watched the championship game that saw Shohei Ohtani strike out his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to seal Japan's victory.

A native of Okayama Prefecture, Yamamoto had not pitched outside of Japan until the tournament. Since making his NPB debut in 2017, Yamamoto has won three MVP Awards, five All-Star nods, as well as the 2022 Japan Series title.

Expand Tweet

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Australia in the WBC. 8 Ks in 4 IP." - Tyler Milliken

Ahead of his anticipated MLB signings, several teams have emerged as frontrunners to land the right-hander. In September, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was in attendance to watch Yamamoto pitch a complete game. Alongside other teams like the Mets and Dodgers, the Yankees are considered a favorite to attract Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

WBC victory may already be Yoshinobu Yamamoto's career zenith

With several teams fawning over him, it is difficult to envision a scenario in which Yamamoto does not ascend to MLB dominance. However, as many international players have implied, winning the World Baseball Classic is often viewed as more important than the World Series, especially in Japan.

Wherever his MLB career takes him, Yamamoto will always have this ring to remind of the great things he did representing his country. Nobody will ever be able to take it away.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.