MLB Controversies of the Week: Juan Soto booed in Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Jose Alvarado’s shocking 80-game suspension & more

Last week, especially in the weekend series, the atmosphere in many MLB games gave off playoff vibes. The most anticipated among all was the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game at the Bronx, and it certainly delivered.

Ad

The Subway Series tension rivaled that of many October games with Juan Soto returning to the Bronx after his historic $765 million Mets signing. Apart from the high-tension games, the MLB world was hit with the news of Jose Alvarado’s 80-game suspension for failing a PED test.

Meanwhile, several teams had rivalry games, ejections and new injuries to navigate. Let’s get into some of the top news from the past week:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Juan Soto booed in New York Yankees-New York Mets Subway Series

Juan Soto, Aaron Judge [Source: MLB Imagn]

The Subway Series’ dream came true for fans this weekend. Since the major signing of Juan Soto, the Yankee faithful were waiting for the day of their faceoff, albeit with some nerves given the Mets' start to the season. They made sure to entertain Soto during his first visit in the Bronx since the World Series with boos, jeers and turning their backs.

Ad

Ad

Sunday ended with the Yankees winning the series 2-1 after a tense Game 3 finished 8-2. The score was 2-2 until the eighth inning, but a grand slam from Cody Bellinger against Génesis Cabrera gave the Yankees a commanding lead the Mets couldn't respond to.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phillies' reliever Jose Alvarado hit with 80-game PED suspension by MLB

Jose Alvarado [Source: MLB Imagn]

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games for a PED violation, which also means the pitcher is ineligible for the postseason. As per the MLB, Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone, and his suspension will be tricky for the Phillies to navigate as they look to push on after a 28-18 start to the season.

Ad

“It’s disappointing for sure. There’s no question about that,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "It’s not something he did knowingly,” Dombrowski said. “I believe that, the way he talked to me."

The franchise released a statement following the news:

"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose’s violation."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alvarado was a key component of the team, and it will be interesting to see how the Phillies address the hole in their bullpen.

MLB manager ejections

Aaron Boone's ejection [Source: MLB Imagn]

Aaron Boone was ejected from the game when the Yankees faced the Seattle Mariners. The incident happened when he argued with the home plate umpire over a questionable strike call on Jasson Dominguez. Boone got very heated, as can be seen in the video below.

Ad

Ad

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo got ejected from the game against the San Francisco Giants over an argument on an obstruction call in the eighth inning. While he later admitted the umpire’s call was right, his mimicking of the umpires got him out of the field.

Joe Espada of the Houston Astros got ejected in the third inning after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley. The team won the game vs. the Texas Rangers by a 4-3 score, and moved to 24-22 on the year.

Ad

Chris Taylor’s goodbye to the LA Dodgers

Chris Taylor [Source: Imagn]

The Los Angeles Dodgers released long-serving fan-favorite Chris Taylor when Tommy Edman made his return from the IL. Taylor had been with the Dodgers since 2016 and is owed $13.4 million from his four-year, $60 million contract.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Utility player Hyeseong Kim was initially expected to be sent down after Edman’s return. However, his impressive performances gave the Dodgers something to think about, and they instead opted to move on from Chris Taylor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More