MLB Controversies of the Week: Liam Hendriks’ death threat ordeal, Walker Buehler-Francisco Lindor drama, Darin Ruf lawsuit & more

A week of exciting MLB action has yet again concluded. However, with all the high-energy play on the field, some drama and a little friction is bound to happen between players and personalities. A few noteworthy incidents happened in the past week — including a very peculiar case of the a player suing a team.

The most controversial incident of the week involved Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks and his wife. On Thursday, Hendriks shared his thoughts after receiving death threats along with his wife after his recent struggles on the mound. On the field, Walker Buehler and Francisco Lindor butted heads in a heated game in Boston.

Another landmark event happened when Darin Ruf sued the Cincinnati Reds for an accident regarding a tarp roller. Other notable MLB events include Rays manager Kevin Cash possibly facing suspension after arguing and Braves All-Star Orlando Arcia being released by the team.

Liam Hendriks and wife receive death threats from MLB fans

On Thursday, Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks called out MLB fans who have been contstantly sending death threats to him and his wife.

Hendriks sends warning to rowdy MLB fans (hendriks_31/Instagram)

The three-time All-Star was recently rocked on the high-stakes May 21 contest against the Mets as he gave up three earned runs and incurred a loss. A few days after the game, he shared his thoughts on an Instagram post to address fans who have been hiding behind "fake" accounts and told them to have a more meaningful purpose in life than harrassing players and their families.

Francisco Lindor advocates for Walker Buehler's ejection

Still within the realms of the drama-filled Red Sox-Mets series, Mets star Francisco Lindor was seen visibly egging on home plate umpire Mike Estabrook to toss Red Sox starter Walker Buehler from the game.

The two previously met just moments earlier as Buehler "hit" Lindor with a pitch that the latter seemed to have leaned on. Already irate, Buehler then argues with the official after throwing what he thought was a strike to Juan Soto. This incurred an ejection for the starter and eventually, manager Alex Cora who came to the defense of his player.

Darin Ruf sues the Reds

After incurring a gruesome injury, former Brewer Darin Ruf sued the Cincinnati Reds for failing to maintain safe field conditions.

The incident dates back to June 2, 2023 when the Brewers faced the Reds at the Great American Ballpark. Ruf tried to catch a ball on foul territory near first base but accidentally bumped his knee on the tarp roller. Ruf fractured his patella and was forced to retire due to the severity of the injuries.

Rays skipper faces possible suspension

On Wednesday's afternoon contest between Tampa Bay and Houston, Rays skipper Kevin Cash was livid after a controversial call in the eighth inning. Rays reliever Edwin Uceta got Yanier Diaz to swing as the latter was hit by the pitch on the hand.

What should be an inning-ending strikeout was then suddenly reviewed by MLB officials Jim Wold and Alan Porter — this irked the Rays manager who was tossed by Porter then came back to the field and started pointing at Wold.

MLB official and the game's crew chief Alan Porter stated after the game that the league would decide if Cash would be suspended after the incident.

Braves All-Star Orlando Arcia released

2023 All-Star Orlando Arcia has been released by the Atlanta Braves. After being designated for assignment, Arcia went unclaimed through waivers — leading to his release from the club. It has been an uphill battle for the middle infielder as he's batted just .194 and recorded a solitary RBI in 14 games this year.

