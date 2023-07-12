MLB Draft 2023: 5 Worst value picks from Rounds 1-10

On July 11, the 2023 MLB Draft wrapped up its third and final day. Touted as one of the strongest draft classes in history, there was no shortage of skill on offer for the taking.

With the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected RHP Paul Skenes from LSU. Although Skenes' LSU teammate, Dylan Crews, was expected to go first overall. However, after reports emerged that he was seeking a $10 million signing bonus, some believe his prospects were hurt. Crews was drafted second overall by the Washington Nationals.

While the skill of the draft class was clear for all to see, there are some junctures where teams wish they may have done better.

Top 5 worst value picks from the 2023 MLB Draft | Rounds 1 - 10

5. RHP Drue Hackenburg, Atlanta Braves

Boasting a team ERA of 3.63, the Atlanta Braves have the best pitching in the MLB. By selecting right hander Drue Hackenburg with their 59th overall pick, the Braves strayed from their tradition of lights-out hurling. Hackenburg put up a 5.80 ERA this past season in 85 innings of work, including 31 hits over his final three starts. There were certainly better options for the Braves that Virginia Tech's Hackenburg.

Border Battle @SABorderBattle 2021 Virginia Tech commit Drue Hackenburg up to 90. Showed feel for good CB at 74-76 #SABB2020 2021 Virginia Tech commit Drue Hackenburg up to 90. Showed feel for good CB at 74-76 #SABB2020 https://t.co/Evq7TG36WC

"2021 Virginia Tech commit Drue Hackenburg up to 90. Showed feel for good CB at 74-76" - BorderBattle

4. 3B Kyle Karros

Kyle Karros, a UCLA infielder, is the son of former MLB star, Eric Karros. Although he has MLB pedigree, Karros had his worst offensive season since joining the UCLA varsity team. Additionally, injuries may lead the Colorado Rockies to rethink their 145th overall pick at the 2023 MLB Draft.

3. SS Sammy Stafura

With their first pick of the second round in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected shortstop Sammy Stafura. Stafura, an 18-year old high schoolder, represents a big risk at an important position. Moreover, with Elly De La Cruz (who is only a few years older than Stafura) dominating the infield, it may be awhile before Sammy's name is called.

2. OF Chase Davis

2023 has been a hard season to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. With their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Cards selected Chase Davis. Davis, a player at ASU, can hit for power, but has a woeful strikeout habit. In 57 games this season, the 21-year old struck out 40 times, raising concerns about his plate behaviour at the big league level.

"With the 21st pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the #STLCards select OF Chase Davis!" - St Louis Cardinals

1. SS Brice Matthews

Brice Matthews, a 21-year old Nebraska Cornhusker, just added to the Houston Astros organization, one that claims the most stacked infield in the MLB. A native of Houston, Matthews' stark hitting differences between the NCAA and time spent in various summer league has led some to doubt if the 2023 Houston Astros draft selection is ready for the MLB.

MLB/NFL_Updates_ @eggie234 The Houston Astros have selected SS Brice Matthews from Nebraska with the 28th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft The Houston Astros have selected SS Brice Matthews from Nebraska with the 28th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft https://t.co/CYN3uyiQpW

"The Houston Astros have selected SS Brice Matthews from Nebraska with the 28th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft" - MLB/NFL Updates

