MLB Draft 2023 best remaining prospects: Listing top names that were not picked on Day 1

After an exhilarating first round of the MLB Draft 2023, the anticipation surrounding the top pick has finally reached its conclusion. The highly anticipated event lived up to its hype, with the first five picks aligning mostly with pre-draft expectations.
The Pittsburgh Pirates made their selection known by choosing LSU's Paul Skenes as the first overall pick, solidifying his place among the esteemed group of players who have held the coveted title of the No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft history.
However, what truly caught the attention were the notable names that remained undrafted on Day 1.
Here is a list of the top 10 names that were not picked on Day 1 of the MLB Draft 2023:
1. Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech:
AGE: 21
BATS: L
DOB: 03/13/2002
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 0"
WT: 185
Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 50 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50
2. Travis Sykora, RHP, Round Rock (TX):
AGE: 19
BATS: R
DOB: 04/28/2004
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 6"
WT: 232
COMMITTED: Texas
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 70 | Slider: 55 | Splitter: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
3. Cameron Johnson, LHP, IMG Academy (FL):
AGE: 18
BATS: L
DOB: 01/11/2005
THROWS: L
HT: 6' 5"
WT: 240
COMMITTED: Louisiana State
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50
4. Cole Schoenwetter, RHP, San Marcos (CA):
AGE: 18
BATS: R
DOB: 10/01/2004
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 3"
WT: 190
COMMITTED: UC Santa Barbara
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 60 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
5. Roch Cholowsky, SS, Hamilton (AZ):
AGE: 18
BATS: R
DOB: 04/05/2005
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 2"
WT: 193
COMMITTED: UCLA
Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50
6. Cooper Pratt, SS, Magnolia Heights (MS):
AGE: 18
BATS: R
DOB: 08/18/2004
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 4"
WT: 195
COMMITTED: Mississippi
Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50
7. Maui Ahuna, SS, Tennessee:
AGE: 21
BATS: L
DOB: 03/11/2002
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 1"
WT: 170
Scouting Grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 45 | Run: 65 | Arm: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 50
8. Paul Wilson, LHP, Lakeridge (OR):
AGE: 18
BATS: R
DOB: 12/11/2004
THROWS: L
HT: 6' 3"
WT: 205
COMMITTED: Oregon State
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
9. Hunter Owen, LHP, Vanderbilt:
AGE: 21
BATS: R
DOB: 01/30/2002
THROWS: L
HT: 6' 6"
WT: 261
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50
10. Steven Exchavarria, RHP, Millburn (NJ):
AGE: 17
BATS: R
DOB: 08/06/2005
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 1"
WT: 180
COMMITTED: Florida
Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 55 | Overall: 50
11. Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College:
GE: 21
BATS: R
DOB: 10/02/2001
THROWS: R
HT: 6' 2"
WT: 190
Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50
With the conclusion of MLB Draft 2023 Day 1, where 70 players were selected, the anticipation for Day 2 is at an all-time high.
On Monday, the second day of the MLB Draft 2023, an additional eight rounds will take place, resulting in hundreds more players being chosen. Among the remaining players for MLB Draft 2023 are 38 of the Top 100 MLB.com prospects from this year's class.
The Nationals will start Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023 with the 71st overall selection, indicating that they have the privilege of making the first choice in the third round. Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023 will conclude at the end of the 10th round, culminating in the final selection of the day by the Astros.
