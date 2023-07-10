MLB Draft 2023 best remaining prospects: Listing top names that were not picked on Day 1

After an exhilarating first round of the MLB Draft 2023, the anticipation surrounding the top pick has finally reached its conclusion. The highly anticipated event lived up to its hype, with the first five picks aligning mostly with pre-draft expectations.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their selection known by choosing LSU's Paul Skenes as the first overall pick, solidifying his place among the esteemed group of players who have held the coveted title of the No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft history.

However, what truly caught the attention were the notable names that remained undrafted on Day 1.

Here is a list of the top 10 names that were not picked on Day 1 of the MLB Draft 2023:

1. Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech:

AGE: 21

BATS: L

DOB: 03/13/2002

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 0"

WT: 185

Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 50 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

2. Travis Sykora, RHP, Round Rock (TX):

AGE: 19

BATS: R

DOB: 04/28/2004

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 6"

WT: 232

COMMITTED: Texas

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 70 | Slider: 55 | Splitter: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

3. Cameron Johnson, LHP, IMG Academy (FL):

AGE: 18

BATS: L

DOB: 01/11/2005

THROWS: L

HT: 6' 5"

WT: 240

COMMITTED: Louisiana State

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

4. Cole Schoenwetter, RHP, San Marcos (CA):

AGE: 18

BATS: R

DOB: 10/01/2004

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 3"

WT: 190

COMMITTED: UC Santa Barbara

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 60 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

5. Roch Cholowsky, SS, Hamilton (AZ):

AGE: 18

BATS: R

DOB: 04/05/2005

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

WT: 193

COMMITTED: UCLA

Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

6. Cooper Pratt, SS, Magnolia Heights (MS):

AGE: 18

BATS: R

DOB: 08/18/2004

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 4"

WT: 195

COMMITTED: Mississippi

Scouting Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

7. Maui Ahuna, SS, Tennessee:

AGE: 21

BATS: L

DOB: 03/11/2002

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 1"

WT: 170

Scouting Grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 45 | Run: 65 | Arm: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 50

8. Paul Wilson, LHP, Lakeridge (OR):

AGE: 18

BATS: R

DOB: 12/11/2004

THROWS: L

HT: 6' 3"

WT: 205

COMMITTED: Oregon State

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

9. Hunter Owen, LHP, Vanderbilt:

AGE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 01/30/2002

THROWS: L

HT: 6' 6"

WT: 261

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 60 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50

10. Steven Exchavarria, RHP, Millburn (NJ):

AGE: 17

BATS: R

DOB: 08/06/2005

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 1"

WT: 180

COMMITTED: Florida

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Curveball: 50 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 55 | Overall: 50

11. Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College:

GE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 10/02/2001

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

WT: 190

Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50

With the conclusion of MLB Draft 2023 Day 1, where 70 players were selected, the anticipation for Day 2 is at an all-time high.

On Monday, the second day of the MLB Draft 2023, an additional eight rounds will take place, resulting in hundreds more players being chosen. Among the remaining players for MLB Draft 2023 are 38 of the Top 100 MLB.com prospects from this year's class.

The Nationals will start Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023 with the 71st overall selection, indicating that they have the privilege of making the first choice in the third round. Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023 will conclude at the end of the 10th round, culminating in the final selection of the day by the Astros.

