MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for Pirates and players they should target with their picks

The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold the coveted first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Derek Shelton's side is currently third in the NL Central with a 40-45 record. However, the Pirates need to address a few issues on their roster heading into the draft.

Pittsburgh's pitching department could use a breath of fresh air while a hitter could also serve as an excellent addition to the team. Here, we take a look at three players in different positions that the Pirates should target in the upcoming draft.

LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes is tipped to be #1 in the MLB draft

#1, Paul Skenes | Pitcher, LSU

Paul Skenes is widely tipped to get selected as the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft. The Pirates are projected to lure the right-handed pitcher to Pittsburgh.

Skenes racked up a whopping 209 strikeouts and 20 walks in 122.2 innings pitched at a 1.69 ERA in the 2023 NCAA campaign. His excellent performances helped the Tigers win the national championship and he could prove to be a top pitcher at Pittsburgh for years to come.

#2, Dylan Crews | Outfielder, LSU

Dylan Crews also played a pivotal role in helping the LSU Tigers win the national championship this year. The outfielder has been consistent with the bat and also has the power to hit big home runs.

Crews recorded 110 hits and 18 home runs in 258 at-bats with an exceptional .426 batting average in 2023. The Pirates can certainly bolster their batting lineup if they pick the 21-year-old hitter in the first round of the draft.

#3, Jacob Wilson | Shortstop, Grand Canyon

Jacob Wilson is one of the best shortstops in the 2023 MLB draft. The Antelopes star has excellent athleticism which is evident in his movement on the field.

Wilson is also useful with the bat, having recorded 79 hits and six home runs in 192 at-bats with a .461 batting average this year. The Pirates could decide to pick the shortstop in the second round of the draft to bolster their infield.

