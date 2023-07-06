Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB Draft 2023: What is the Chicago Cubs Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values? 

MLB Draft 2023: What is the Chicago Cubs Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values? 

By Arnold
Modified Jul 06, 2023 17:42 GMT
MLB Draft 2023: What is the Chicago Cubs Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?
MLB Draft 2023: What is the Chicago Cubs Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

The Chicago Cubs will have the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. With an opportunity to select a top prospect, the team's general manager Carter Hawkins will need to do his homework and choose wisely.

Chicago has a bonus pool of $8,962,000 this year and a $4,848,500 slot value for the first round of the MLB Draft. Here's a look at the bonus pool for all 30 teams:

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700
  2. Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200
  3. Washington Nationals: $14,502,400
  4. Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600
  5. Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600
  6. Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200
  7. Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900
  8. Miami Marlins: $12,829,600
  9. Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500
  10. Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800
  11. Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300
  12. Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600
  13. Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100
  14. Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800
  15. Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100
  16. Texas Rangers: $9,925,300
  17. San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900
  18. Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800
  19. Chicago Cubs: $8,962,000
  20. Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700
  21. New York Mets: $8,440,400
  22. Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700
  23. Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900
  24. Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600
  25. Houston Astros: $6,747,900
  26. Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700
  27. St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100
  28. San Diego Padres: $5,416,000
  29. New York Yankees: $5,299,400
  30. Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500

The Cubs finished third in the NL Central last season with a 74-88 season. They failed to qualify for the playoffs, but managed to secure the 13th pick in the MLB's first-ever Draft Lottery in December 2022.

When is the 2023 MLB Draft? TV schedule and live stream details

LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes
LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place during the All-Star festivities in Seattle, Washington. The first two rounds of the draft will begin on Sunday, July 9, from 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday, July 10, followed by rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 11. The picks for the final two draft days will commence at 2 p.m. ET.

The first round of the 2023 draft will be telecast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans who don't have access to cable can live stream the first round on FuboTV, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and the MLB app.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...