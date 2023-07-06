Baseball
Can MLB Draft picks be traded? Comparing and contrasting rules with NBA and NFL

By Arnold
Modified Jul 06, 2023 00:48 GMT
The 2023 MLB draft is just around the corner. The event is set to commence on Sunday in Seattle as part of the league's All-Star Game festivities.

The three-day event will see several top college prospects from across the country fulfill their dreams of being selected by an MLB team. There will be 614 selections across 20 rounds in this year's draft.

youtube-cover

Unlike the NFL and NBA, the MLB generally does not allow draft picks to be traded. However, one specific type of pick can be swapped, and those are the competitive balance picks.

The rule was put into effect during the 2012-16 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league. Here, the 10 lowest-revenue teams and the teams from the 10 smallest markets are eligible to receive a competitive balance pick.

Moreover, the picks cannot be dealt simply in exchange for cash and can be traded only by the club to which it was awarded.

In the NFL and NBA, teams can negotiate trades to swap draft picks to whichever team holds the rights.

How to watch the 2023 MLB draft? TV schedule and live stream details

Florida Gators star Wyatt Langford
Florida Gators star Wyatt Langford

Round 1 of the 2023 MLB draft will be broadcast live on the MLB Network and ESPN. Fans who do not have access to cable can also live stream the first round of the draft on either Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

Here's a look at the 2023 MLB draft order:

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates
  2. Washington Nationals
  3. Detroit Tigers
  4. Texas Rangers
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Oakland Athletics
  7. Cincinnati Reds
  8. Kansas City Royals
  9. Colorado Rockies
  10. Miami Marlins
  11. Los Angeles Angels
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Boston Red Sox
  15. Chicago White Sox
  16. San Francisco Giants
  17. Baltimore Orioles
  18. Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Tampa Bay Rays
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. St. Louis Cardinals
  22. Seattle Mariners
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. New York Yankees
  27. Philadephia Phillies
  28. Houston Astros
