Can MLB draft picks be traded? Comparing and contrasting rules with NBA and NFL

The 2023 MLB draft is just around the corner. The event is set to commence on Sunday in Seattle as part of the league's All-Star Game festivities.

The three-day event will see several top college prospects from across the country fulfill their dreams of being selected by an MLB team. There will be 614 selections across 20 rounds in this year's draft.

Unlike the NFL and NBA, the MLB generally does not allow draft picks to be traded. However, one specific type of pick can be swapped, and those are the competitive balance picks.

The rule was put into effect during the 2012-16 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league. Here, the 10 lowest-revenue teams and the teams from the 10 smallest markets are eligible to receive a competitive balance pick.

Moreover, the picks cannot be dealt simply in exchange for cash and can be traded only by the club to which it was awarded.

In the NFL and NBA, teams can negotiate trades to swap draft picks to whichever team holds the rights.

How to watch the 2023 MLB draft? TV schedule and live stream details

Florida Gators star Wyatt Langford

Round 1 of the 2023 MLB draft will be broadcast live on the MLB Network and ESPN. Fans who do not have access to cable can also live stream the first round of the draft on either Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

Here's a look at the 2023 MLB draft order:

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadephia Phillies Houston Astros

