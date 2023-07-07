MLB Draft Projections: Top 3 players Washington Nationals could select in first round

The Washington Nationals will have the No. 2 pick in the MLB draft that begins Sunday.

Dave Martinez's team is fifth in the NL East with a 34-53 record. As the Nationals are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs, they will look to the draft to build their franchise.

While there are several top prospects, Washington needs to make its first-round pick count. Here's a look at three players the Nationals could land with the No. 2 pick.

Three players the Washington Nationals should target in Round 1 of the 2023 MLB draft

Florida Gators star Wyatt Langford

#1, Wyatt Langford, Florida Gators

Wyatt Langford had an exceptional 2023 season with the Florida Gators. The outfielder racked up 88 hits and 21 home runs in 236 at-bats with a phenomenal .373 batting average, helping his team reach the College World Series finals.

Langford has plenty of power, and he is an outstanding fielder as well.

#2, Dylan Crews, LSU Tigers

Dylan Crews is widely regarded as a top three pick in the MLB draft. The outfielder enjoyed a fabulous season as he helped the LSU Tigers win the national championship, earning the Golden Spikes Award along the way.

Crews, the two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and the conference's Male Athlete of the Year, recorded 110 hits and 18 home runs at a .426 batting average.

If the Pittsburgh Pirates don't select him with their No.1 pick, the Nationals should be all over the 21-year-old.

#3, Paul Skenes, LSU Tigers

Paul Skenes is considered the best pitcher in the MLB draft and possibly a generational pitching talent. The 21-year-old played a crucial role for the Tigers in their run to the College World Series title.

After being the nation's top two-way player last season at Air Force, he was the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, Collegiate Baseball's Player of the Year and the Dick Howser trophy winner this season. He finished with 209 strikeouts and 20 walks in 122.2 innings at a 1.69 ERA.

If the Nationals pick Skenes, they can add some serious quality to their pitching staff.

