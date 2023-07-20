With Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani expected to garner offers in the territory of $500 million to $1 billion when his contract expires at the end of this year, just about every single analyst on earth is offering their opinions.

The 29-year old Japanese star is a different kind of player. As prolific a hitter as he is a pitcher, His 7 triples and 35 home runs lead the MLB in both categories. Additionally, he has gone 7-5 with a 3.50 in 18 starts on the bump this season.

Despite Shohei Ohtani's undeniable dominance, the Angels have been unable to lock him down. A mixture of indecisiveness from the front office, combined with the team's well-earned reputation of perennial underperformers will likely send Shohei packing.

"Shohei Ohtani, Bat Flip Mechanics (slow). 532 RPMs" - Rob Friedman

Recently, a theory has emerged among MLB fans and analysts that, in order to retain value from the pending free agent, the Los Angeles Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani before the August 1 trade deadline. In theory, this would allow the team to get something back from a player who will leave anyway.

Although every observer has a different opinion on the hypothetical deal, at least most know the technicalities. A recent appearance by Colin Cowherd on his FS1 show has sparked a fan reaction. The individual took to Twitter to call out the popular sports personality for making an error. Cowherd suggested that the Angels should trade Ohtani for draft picks.

"Colin Cowherd thinks the Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani for a ton of draft picks. Colin should probably just stick to football and basketball, because you’re not allowed to trade draft picks in baseball….." - LONGLIVEARSON JUDGE

Unfortunatelty, that is not a thing in the MLB. Unlike the NFL or NHL, where such dealings are commonplace, players must be already assigned to a team when they are dealt.

The top contender for Ohtani, both in a potential trade and in free agency, continues to be the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team will be dealing with Clayton Kershaw's retirement sooner than later, and needs another superstar pitcher. Moreover, Ohtani was clear when he came to the MLB five years ago that he wanted to sign on the West Coast.

Shohei Ohtani drama is making everybody a little bit crazy

While Cowherd has a lot of good sports commentary, he made an understandable blunder on this one. The furore surrounding Ohtani has reached a fever pitch, and everyone is more interested in offering their opinion than they are in thinking objectively.

